With the 2022 wine grape harvest in full swing around the state, we are near that pivotal point where the work in the vineyard is reflected in the quality of the fruit as the winemakers begin to work their magic in the cellar.
The connection between farming and fine wine is most apparent at this time each year, a connection that was celebrated this August with the launch of Dirt to Glass: Elevating Michigan Wine from the Ground Up.
Over the two days of the inaugural conference, Dirt to Glass 2022 welcomed over 180 people from across Michigan and other midwestern states. As a collaboration between Michigan State University, Michigan State University Extension and industry innovators and educators, this groundbreaking event succeeded in disseminating the most cutting-edge practical information in support of the Michigan grape and wine industry.
Day One, held at Kirkbride Hall in Traverse City, was a series of seminars by leaders in very specific fields related to agriculture and wine production.
Dr. Kevin Pogue, Professor in the Department of Geology at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington was the keynote speaker presenting two talks that addressed viticulture through the lens of geology. Dr. Bruno Basso, an agricultural systems scientist at Michigan State University presented his research focusing on the productivity and environmental sustainability of agriculture systems. Other topics presented by industry experts included rootstock suitability and selection and soil nutrition. Two tasting panels led by Doug Frost, one of three individuals in the world to be both a Master of Wine and a Master Sommelier, demonstrated critical tasting method and explored the influence of soil on a finished wine.
On the second day, participants boarded buses and were chauffeured to various vineyard sites on Old Mission Peninsula where speakers expanded on the concepts presented the previous day with the aid of eight-foot deep soil pits for demonstration.
“I have been working on my vineyard soil to improve soil health and fertility for 10 years,” said Joe Herman, owner of Karma Vista Vineyards in the Lake Michigan Shore AVA of Michigan. “But we need to know what’s going on underground.”
He thought the field day was the most interesting part of the conference, because despite his vast experience, he was exposed to concepts that are going to carry him into the next generation.
Bryan Ulbrich, owner and winemaker at Left Foot Charley in Traverse City believes this conference was very interesting and that it was impossible to walk away without something.
“It was the first time a program evaluated soil from this depth to help us understand what is going on in our vineyards,” Ulbrich said. “We have a lot of anecdotal historical information from past farms. This confirmed a lot of what we knew and shed some new light on how we need to think moving forward.”
Details for Dirt to Glass 2023 will be announced soon with the intention of incorporating more vendors, sponsors, and industry leaders in our effort to elevate Michigan wine from the ground up.
