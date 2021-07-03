Today marks the start of the 95th National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. After a year of no traveling and no events, people are excited to get back to celebrating cherries!
Because of lingering COVID-19 rules, the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center (NWMHRC) will not be open for “Orchard Tours and More.”
We are so disappointed, but already have our sights on 2022!
In typical years, we would have opened the NWMHRC doors to welcome the 2,000-plus visitors from across the globe for educational orchard tours all about cherries. Although the in-person orchard wagon rides are on pause again this year, we will bring cherry-product tasting and a tour to you!
The NWMHRC is one of five fruit research centers in the state affiliated with Michigan State University. Unlike most of the others, the station is grower-owned and leased to MSU. Oversight to the station’s research programs and priorities is provided by a fruit-grower board members from the five-county region who serve on the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Foundation.
Michigan grows 75 percent of the nation’s tart cherries. The northwest Lower Peninsula of Michigan alone grows 50 percent of the total tart cherries produced in the country.
Sweet cherries are also grown in Michigan, although our production is less than in states in the Pacific Northwest and New York state.
We like to showcase cherry facts and our region’s growers and their terrific fruit at Orchard Tours and More. There is always a new fact to learn, and we continue to churn out novel and innovative research to keep our growers on the cutting edge of growing cherries. We always share updated research results with growers, but also with research station visitors during the National Cherry Festival.
Because the Orchard Tours and More event is not happening at the NWMHRC this year, the National Cherry Festival has put together routes for you to take your own personal cherry tour.
One route is on Old Mission Peninsula, the other in Leelanau County.
On each of these routes, you will be able to see cherry trees with their beautiful red fruit. You may also get lucky enough to see a cherry shaker in action or growers working at their cooling pads. On these routes, the map also indicates where there are local farm stands, where you are able to stop and pick up local sweet cherries and cherry products. For more information, visit the “Cherry History Driving Tour” page on the National Cherry Festival’s website.
Cherries are our region’s heritage and prized fruit. Like the farmers who grow and harvest them, they are an essential part of summertime in northern Michigan. We hope you get your share of cherries during the festival.
They’re always the perfect fruit to ring in Independence Day. Happy Fourth of July!
