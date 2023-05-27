With summer just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to explore the local food and drink options that Michigan has to offer. Taste the Local Difference (TLD) has just released its 2023 Local Food Guide, a 100-page magazine celebrating Michigan’s local food culture and the businesses that make it all possible.
“The 2023 Local Food Guide showcases some of the brilliant things Michigan food systems players are up to,” Emily Row, Taste the Local Difference media and brand manager, said. “Among pages of local listings and recipes, this guide features stories of distillers using Michigan grains, incubator kitchens providing resources to new businesses, and zeroes in on the farm to school movement in Michigan.”
Whether you’re a longtime resident or just visiting, the Local Food Guide is a good resource for anyone looking to explore Michigan’s vibrant food scene. Find stories about local business owners — including Iron Fish Distillery, Black Star Farms and Grand Traverse Distillery — as well as a recipe from Cold Creek Farm in Benzonia. Beyond that, our highlight on the Carbon Farming Cohort operated by the Crosshatch Center for Art and Ecology will connect you to local farmers making environmentally-conscious choices in the area.
Throughout the guide, there are QR codes that help the reader jump to Taste the Local Difference’s searchable digital directory for market hours, CSA information and more. And if you can’t get your hands on a physical copy, don’t worry — the 2023 Local Food Guide is available for delivery to your door.
To celebrate the release of the 2023 Local Food Guide, each region of Michigan will be hosting a Guide Release Party in June that the whole community is welcome to join. In Northwest Michigan, we’ll be set up at the Sara Hardy Farmers Market on Saturday, June 3 from 7:30 a.m. to noon, Kingsley Farmers Market on Wednesday, June 7 from 3-7 p.m. and the Harbor Springs Farmers Market on Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s a good opportunity to meet local food producers, chat with the TLD crew and connect with other food lovers in your area. Be sure to check TLD’s blog for additional party dates and times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.