By Diane Conners
If farmers wonder whether schools really want to serve the food they grow, they should sit in on Zoom meetings with me and hear the stories I’ve heard since COVID-19 hit.
Around Michigan, school food service staff are tirelessly boxing up meals for children to eat at home — children who crowded into their cafeterias before COVID-19 closed schools. Kitchen staff will continue to feed children this summer.
To help with the food crisis, school staff want lawmakers to restore and expand a program called 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids & Farms because it helps schools purchase locally grown produce — including from Traverse City area farms to other state locales.
Schools share a startling picture of childhood food need. “This summer, the volume of meals we are going to serve is going to be huge,” a food service director from west Michigan said. “We usually serve 2,000 meals a week in summer. We expect to serve 22,000 meals weekly this summer. We are operating more like a food pantry.”
Those 22,000 meals are for breakfast and lunch, which means the school could buy 33,000 pieces of fresh, Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables a week from local farms — two pieces for each lunch and one for each breakfast. “We can give farmers a market so they can stay in business,” the food service director said.
In Detroit, school staff have served more than 1 million meals for children to eat at home. An assistant food service director there said COVID-19 has added one more clear justification for buying local food: The virus has shown how easily the national food supply chain can falter.
That’s where 10 Cents a Meal comes in. It provides grant-winning schools with matching funds to purchase Michigan-grown produce. If legislators expanded the program statewide, Detroit schools would be eligible and could use 10 Cents to strengthen Michigan food supply chains — benefiting kids and farmers, the school chef explained.
“Smaller producers may be able to weather the storm,” he said. “And then we could weather the storm.”
But funding for 10 Cents a Meal remains uncertain, despite bipartisan support. COVID-19 and the resulting state budget crisis are the latest factors to endanger funding.
School food service directors and other advocates say the program is more valuable now than ever because 10 Cents offers so many benefits. It provides nutritious food for children, invests in Michigan’s hard-hit farm economy, strengthens supply chains, and leverages federal dollars. (Schools rely on National School Lunch dollars as their match for state 10 Cents grants).
10 Cents also would help offset meal costs resulting from COVID. Cash that schools might have spent for fresh produce is being diverted to buy packaging for meals distributed to children at home, a food service director from northwest Michigan said.
There are so many stories from food service directors I could share. The bottom line, however, is that you can join your voices to theirs in asking legislators and Governor Whitmer to restore 10 Cents a Meal. Find multiple ways to weigh in at groundworkcenter.org/tencentsadvocacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.