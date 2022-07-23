An initiative that started out in northwest Michigan has sparked a historic investment in the economic vitality of farms and the health of our children statewide. 10 Cents a Meal for Michigan’s Kids & Farms was funded at a whopping $9.3 million by the legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after she signed the fiscal year 2023 budget about a week ago. The $9.3 million potentially creates a nearly $18 million market for locally grown Michigan produce because the program requires matching funds.
The program’s lead champion, Sen. Wayne Schmidt (R-Traverse City) is term-limited out. It’s time, then, for those who love this win-win approach to contact candidates running for the state legislature in the Aug. 2 primary — days away. All seats are up for election, and candidates simply need to be educated about the program. Groundwork Center, where I work, has made it easy with an online email that you can send and a fact sheet you can print.
First, if you don’t know, 10 Cents a Meal provides schools, early childcare centers and other organizations participating in USDA Child Nutrition programs with match incentive grants to purchase Michigan-grown produce. The program creates a market for farms of all sizes: those that can supply distributors and bigger school districts, smaller farms that might sell to early care centers and entrepreneurial growers who collaborate to sell a variety of products.
The doubling of the program budget affirms that legislators see the value of simultaneously investing in our farms and children. The program structure doubles the state’s investment because the match funding for the state’s grant typically comes from federal USDA funds — keeping federal dollars here rather than, say, buying produce from California.
How did this all come about? It started in 2004 when local grower Jim Bardenhagen showed up at the Central Grade School garden in Traverse City to share how he grew the potatoes that students ate for lunch that day. Jim worked collaboratively with Groundwork Center, and his potatoes came to be among the first locally grown foods purchased in recent history by a Traverse City school.
Within a few years, schools regionwide were figuring out ways to buy more locally, despite bureaucratic hurdles. Remaining hurdles caused Groundwork staff to test out the difference an extra dime per meal could make, with the goal of inspiring legislators. It worked. In 2013 the legislature started a $250,000 pilot that is now a full-fledged, $9.3 million program. 10 Cents a Meal runs through summer, so farmers can tap into the market yet this season.
Who will be the next legislative leaders to make sure that funding for 10 Cents a Meal remains robust for our farmers and kids? By virtue of our electoral process, it will be a person or people running for office right now in the Aug. 2 primary.
Email them information so they know about this innovative and now nationally respected program. Groundwork makes it easy at groundworkcenter.org/10-cents-a-meal-advocacy.
