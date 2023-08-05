Having grown up on a farm in Leelanau County, as a kid I never lacked space, woods nor a regular connection to the land. I would meander a mile through woods and orchard to visit my cousins — that was the shortcut — and didn’t think of it as special. During my teenage years, I worked on both my dad’s and uncle’s farms without truly understanding the uniqueness of my opportunities.
Many experiences and years later, I understand the value of a farming background and a connection to agriculture with more clarity. Unfortunately, it seems that a high percentage of people do not have such regular connections to agriculture and the natural world. A generation ago, it was perhaps more common for a person to have visited their grandparents or other relative’s farm with some regularity. Now, those familial connections have dimmed further into the past.
This may explain the bourgeoning desire to visit farms to engage in pick-your-own produce, go to cideries, get to know your farmer, to choose locally-farmed products featured at restaurants or even just to hang around in a corn maze or take pics next to some sunflowers. Farm visiting and other agritouristic activities may be just getting started in Michigan. I believe people are now looking for that genuine experience of simply being in a farm setting — to experience the feel of it, relax a little and “kick the tires” as they say. In short, people are craving what I took for granted growing up.
Another thing I realize more and more is how lucky I am to be part of the farming community in Northwest Michigan, and specifically to be part of the tree fruit industry. Of course, there is the fun fact that fruit sites are highly correlated with beautiful rolling hills and frequent glimpses of Lake Michigan. But what is most heartening is how the farmers in our region are so collaborative, highly sophisticated and progressive in their farming practices. They go to great pains to provide resources for research, and put trust into our area researchers and scientific processes. Having witnessed how fruit growers work together in both the field and the board room, I have learned a model of behavior that is cordial, forward moving and inclusive even in the toughest of times. I have had the opportunity to learn from the best.
I am therefore very grateful and excited to serve this community as a member of the Michigan State University Farm Business Management Team. I look forward to bringing my education and experiences to bear for Northwest Michigan farmers in any way I can. My main areas of focus will be business entity education, contracts and leases, farm succession planning and cost assessments both at the individual farm level and at the industry practice level for different products. My duties will also include assisting farmers with financial analysis, and just visiting to brainstorm and talk through issues and ideas.
I look forward to staying connected with agriculture!
