The two most common questions we get here at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center are: 1) when are cherries going to bloom in northern Michigan? and 2) will we have local cherries for the National Cherry Festival?
Every year both questions are difficult to answer, but in 2021, it seems almost impossible to pin down these elusive dates.
This season has produced tremendous swings in temperatures. We hit the high 70s during the first week of April, and based on accumulations of heat units, we were three to four weeks ahead of normal. At that point, we were predicting sweet cherries to bloom on April 20. The weather turned cold, and we have been lucky for daytime highs to hit 50 degrees F in the past three weeks. These cold conditions have held back cherry tree development, and sweet cherries have been in bloom for weeks.
Tart cherries are just starting to bloom in southern Leelanau County, and with the warmer weather coming at the end of the week, we predict full bloom in tart cherries will be over the weekend for many locations in northwest Michigan.
Once bloom is over, the second question about fruit production is almost as difficult to predict this year. These cold temperatures have kept tree development slow, so the reproductive parts of the flower are viable for longer in cool conditions.
However, for successful pollination, we need honeybees to be active. Honeybees forage for pollen when daytime temperatures are above 50 degrees F, which have been few and far between in the past few weeks. In addition to warm weather, honeybees also prefer sunny conditions with little to no wind.
These two stipulations have not been very common for the latter part of April and into the month of May.
Even with daytime temperatures warming to above 50 degrees, high winds will result in honeybees foraging on dandelions close to the ground rather than working blossoms higher up in cherry tree canopies.
In addition to good honeybee activity, conditions also need to be warm for pollen tube germination and growth.
In cool weather, the pollen tube growth is slowed, and if cool weather prevails for long enough, the pollen tube never grows down to the ovary for successful fertilization and ultimately fruit production. So even if the bees do their jobs, cold weather can prohibit the formation of fruit because the reproductive cycle of the plant is too slow.
Lastly, some of the overnight temperatures have been colder than the forecasts have predicted, which may have caused some damage to the blossoms. In this scenario, the cold temperatures can kill or damage the reproductive parts of the flower, and the result is a smaller crop.
We have assessed some isolated damage to cherries at the research station, but we are not out of the woods for further damage with two more cold nights to go this week.
So, for as many times I have been asked those two famous questions, I can never say for certain when precisely cherries will bloom or if we will have local cherries for the National Cherry Festival.
However, what I can say with confidence is that every year, the weather presents challenges to successfully grow fruit in the Grand Traverse region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.