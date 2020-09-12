Summer 2020 has been one for the books. A Benzie County native, I had lived on the East Coast for the past six years, but with the pandemic was given the opportunity to come home and work with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy on a small farm for the summer.
Misty Acres was bequeathed to GTRLC in 2010 by the estate of Naomi Borwell, with the mission to use it as a functioning farm for education and research. GTRLC currently is completing this mission via the operation of a rotational grazing demonstration with the use of the farm’s Belted Galloway cattle, and a program to control invasive plant species that utilizes a small herd of goats.
As someone who is conscientious of my carbon footprint as well as the ramifications of industrialized agriculture and its impact on the environment, I had largely stopped eating beef.
However, utilizing a rotational grazing system, where the herd is moved daily across carefully calculated sections of pasture, leads to happy cows; healthy soil and robust alfalfa, clover, and grasses; and even has the potential to sequester carbon. Working directly with more than 30 cattle was a humbling yet joyful experience; they live contented lives in family groups until it is time for processing.
There is a maxim that if done properly, cattle shouldn’t experience even one bad day. Over the summer the cows became accustomed to our grazing routine and will run across the pastures to greet me, eager for the promise of “Fresh grass!”
Misty Acres is also home to seven voracious goats.
On the farm, the herd only eats half a bale of hay per day, but in the woods they tackle about a 3,000-square-foot area every few days. The ladies spent most of the summer at Trapp Farm off Eldridge Road in Beulah.
Trapp Farm was one of the first properties protected by GTRLC; heavily used for agriculture prior to allowing the wetlands to regenerate, the property has become largely overtaken by invasive plants such as autumn olive, honeysuckle, and multiflora rose. Fortunately, each of these are like candy for goats.
At the beginning of summer, walking along the trail at Trapp felt like walking through a narrow green corridor, but the change in the past six weeks is astounding; the goats have stripped many of the plants of their leaves, effectively killing them and allowing native plants a chance to rebound in their place. Goats are gentle creatures but the power of a single small herd is awe-inspiring.
Working with GTRLC at Misty Acres this summer has been incredibly gratifying. There is no replacement for honest farm work, and with nearly 40 lives depending on us, there is no room for error. I never hoped to be a “30-year-old intern,” but this experience was enlightening and impacted my future aspirations.
If you are given the chance to volunteer or work on a farm — or do something that puts you in an entirely new element — go for it. You never know what opportunities might be around the corner.
The beef herd will go to market this fall and the Conservancy is taking orders for quarter-shares. Interested parties should email Misty Acres Farm Manager Sam Griffin at sgriffin@gtrlc.org.
Visit the trails at Misty Acres by appointment by calling 231-944-5547.
