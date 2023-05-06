Breanna Hannula is a produce safety technician covering Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Antrim counties, as well as neighboring counties by request. She provides produce growers with free resources and education to assist farmers in using the safest growing, harvesting and handling practices for raw produce. For more information, contact her at bhannula@gtcd.org or 231-941-0960, ext. 31.