By Adam Brown
The agricultural world is continually evolving, and as we face challenges related to climate change, soil health and biodiversity, it is essential to explore innovative and regenerative farming practices.
The Leelanau Conservation District in partnership with SARE (Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education) and others are excited to invite commercial fruit producers, vineyard managers, industry professionals and agricultural enthusiasts to the Perennial Farm Ecosystem Conference on Sept. 8 at the Leelanau Government Center’s Community Meeting Room. This transformative event aims to explore alternatives to conventional growing practices in the tree fruit and vineyard industry. By delving into innovative methods and approaches, we seek to benefit not only the bottom-line of growers but also the environment.
Event purpose: The Perennial Farm Ecosystem Conference is dedicated to providing a valuable and educational session that encourages tree fruit and vineyard growers to explore alternatives to traditional practices. By implementing innovative and sustainable approaches, growers can reap significant benefits — both economically and ecologically. This event aims to inspire attendees to think critically about their farming methods and embrace practices that nurture their crops and the surrounding ecosystem.
Event description: Our conference will feature a diverse range of topics, including:
- Alley vegetation management: Explore methods to effectively manage vegetation within the tree rows to enhance soil health and optimize resource allocation.
- Soil health: Discover the importance of soil health and how it influences the overall productivity and resilience of fruit crops.
- Integrating habitat for soil invertebrates and beneficial insects: Learn about the vital role of soil invertebrates and beneficial insects in creating a balanced ecosystem for sustainable fruit production.
- Pollinators and wildlife integration: Understand the significance of promoting pollinators and wildlife within orchards to foster biodiversity and ecosystem services.
- Plant sap analysis for nutritional balance: Uncover the benefits of using plant sap analysis as a tool to develop nutritional balance in orchards, leading to healthier and more productive fruit crops.
We are thrilled to feature esteemed experts in the field who will share their invaluable insights:
- Robert Kremer: Adjunct professor of plant science and technology at the University of Missouri
- Stephanie Frischie: agronomist with the Xerces Society
- Deborah Aller: Extension associate with the Soil Health Program, School of Integrative Plant Science Soil and Crop Sciences Section at Cornell University
- Scott Wall: president and CEO of New Age Laboratories
Attendees will gain practical knowledge and applicable tools to enhance the quality of their fruit production, explore alternatives to conventional practices, leading to improved environmental sustainability. They will also gain a greater understanding of the importance of ecosystem services and their benefits in agricultural production.
The Perennial Farm Ecosystem Conference promises to be an enriching experience for all participants. We encourage all fruit producers, vineyard managers, industry professionals and agricultural enthusiasts to join us on Sept. 8 at the Leelanau Government Center’s Community Meeting Room. Together, let’s sow the seeds of sustainability and cultivate a future of thriving orchards and vineyards in harmony with nature.
Join us as we embark on a journey to explore the potential of perennial farm ecosystems in creating a resilient and regenerative future. Register at www.leelanaucd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.