Produce safety is a proactive and educational approach to prevent contamination of fruits and vegetables that are consumed raw.
The Produce Safety Alliance is the national level organization administering educational resources and trainings. The Michigan On-Farm Produce Safety Program provides free services and resources throughout the state to help growers achieve greater levels of produce safety through a collaboration of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Michigan State University Extension and Produce Safety Technicians.
As with most state and federal programs, there are many acronyms and specific terminology to keep track of along the way.
- FSMA — Food Safety Modernization Act. Federal standards focused on the prevention of food safety issues throughout the entire food system. Signed into law Jan. 4, 2011.
- PSR — Produce Safety Rule. Federal standards for growing, harvesting, packing and holding fresh produce. Exemptions and exclusions to the rule may apply.
- OFRR — On Farm Readiness Review. A non-regulatory, free assessment conducted by MDARD, MSU Extension, and/or PST to evaluate areas of success and of improvement on the produce farm.
- PSRA – Produce Safety Risk Assessment. A free, voluntary and confidential review conducted by a PST to assess the levels of risk throughout the farm’s produce growing process. Successful completion will result in a PSRA Certificate.
- PST — Produce Safety Technician. A Conservation District employee whose primary focus is on-farm technical assistance and risk assessment.
- Produce Safety Inspector. A MDARD employee who conducts mandatory and regulatory inspections of farms covered by the PSR. Produce Safety Inspections are free of cost.
- Covered Farm. A produce growing operation that meets the requirements to be required to adhere to the produce safety rule.
- Covered Produce. The harvestable, edible portion of the crop that is subject to the produce safety rule. (i.e. strawberries on the strawberry plant, leaves of romaine lettuce).
So now there is the question of who should care about produce safety?
- Produce farms with more than $29,245 in annual sales may be subject to the produce safety rule, and thus subject to inspection by MDARD officials. Exemptions and/or exclusions may apply. Contact your regional PST for free and confidential assistance to help you determine if your produce farm is covered by the rule.
- Produce growers who sell less than $29,245 annually or who grow a personal garden solely consumed by the family still face produce safety risks, as pathogens may be present no matter the scale. Growers who are not covered by the rule are still welcome and encouraged to pursue education regarding produce safety.
- Consumers who buy produce from retail establishments or from farm stands and farmer’s markets. Consumers should be informed about the growing process of their foods.
- Perhaps the best part about directly interacting with growers at farmer’s markets is the consumer’s ability to ask questions. Producers are passionate about their products and almost always happy to answer questions about their growing practices.
