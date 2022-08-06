Breanna Hannula is a produce safety technician covering Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Antrim counties. She provides produce growers with resources and knowledge to help farmers use the safest growing and handling practices for raw produce. For more information, visit MIOFPS.org or contact Hannula at bhannula@gtcd.org or 231-941-0960, ext. 31.