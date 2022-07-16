Last week I shared my reflections on volunteering for a day on a small farm in the rainforest of Guyana and how experiencing subsistence agriculture in that setting challenged my preconceived notions of what a farm “should” look like. Agriculture is incredibly dependent on place: Soil, weather and culture define both what the needs are and what is possible. Here in the Grand Traverse region, our Great Lakes insulate and help protect from frost which creates excellent conditions for growing fruit, and in tandem with the tourism industry, farm stands, farmers markets and agritourism continue to blossom.
In Guyana’s interior, there were few — if any — shops or markets. Supplies were flown in from Georgetown. I know because our class helped unload the plane that came to pick us up from Surama and loaded supplies onto the town’s Bedford truck to restock the eco-lodge. Everything else came from the savanna and jungle that surrounded us, and we quickly learned that much of daily life was done in close connection with the land.
After experiencing how a farm was established and helping with the first planting, we had the opportunity to learn about both hunting using handmade bow and arrows and harvesting and processing cassava.
The morning we made arrows, we all showed up in the outdoor classroom with more questions than expectations.
Uncle Dan, farmer extraordinaire and self-proclaimed Jungle Commander, was running this session as well. He was assisted by Julian, whom we had passed in the rainforest the previous day carrying a woven palm backpack with peccary hooves sticking out the top. Both men seemed to be well-experienced hunters. They had brought with them piles of supplies: long reeds, feathers, small narrow blocks of wood, a ball of string, a block of resin and fibers that looked like horse hair. And a pile of knives.
They showed us step by step what shape to carve the nock and the point of the arrow, how to insert them into the reed, how long the shaft should be, and more. What had looked like horse hair was actually fibers from pineapple leaves that we were taught to roll along our thighs to make a sturdier string. After tightly wrapping these fibers around the reed, we would secure it with resin.
With nearly 20 bumbling foreigners and a lunch break, the process took more than five hours. We laughed at the end of the day, asking how long it might take Julian to do the same if he were out hunting and lost an arrow. Fifteen minutes. Both were naturals, having grown up doing this, and it was more than clear when we asked Uncle Dan to shoot and he stepped up to the plate drawing the bow like gun-slinging John Wayne character.
Much like farm day, by the end of the afternoon our group was exhausted but satisfied, and we had learned so much. Many of us ended up shortening our arrows so we could pack them into our duffel bags as a souvenir. It’s difficult not to get attached after five hours with a project. When I decided to bring mine home, Uncle Dan shook his head and started working on a second arrow for me. A “real” one, with his signature craftsmanship. I cherish it.
The following day, we visited another farmstead to learn how to harvest and use cassava, a staple crop in the region that must be extensively processed in order to rid it of cyanide. We started by pulling the tubers out of the ground, learning to peel them using our knee as a brace for a paring knife, and then grating them on washboard-like tools.
A traditional one had slivers of stone hammered into it, while a more modern option was made of wood and metal.
Each step was hard work and we each took turns processing dozens of pounds worth. At that point, the pulp was strained through a long plaited sieve or “matapi” and then sifted through hand-caned screens. The flour-like substance that it eventually formed was used to make a pancake or flatbread over the fire — no other ingredient required — and could also be parched into farine, or fermented into an alcoholic beverage called parakari. So many options derived from this one staple, yet toxic, plant.
As we worked through processing cassava, our local guides discussed the ways things had modernized in recent years, and how it takes the effort of the entire family to ensure there is enough of the staple food to go around. All of this becomes more difficult as the younger generation attempts to pursue new dreams by moving to urban places like Georgetown, while the community struggles to keep traditional culture and values alive.
Being from Benzie County but having spent several years out east, this resonated deeply and I drew many parallels between this pattern in Guyana and my conversations with multi-generational farm families in Michigan. I don’t have any immediate actions as a result, but will be something I hold close as I continue working to cultivate resilience in our local food system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.