By Stan Moore
Michigan’s farmers rely on a quality, stable workforce to enable them to grow, produce and harvest the nation’s second-most diverse food offerings for consumers.
In some cases, as in dairy farming and food processing, this means full-time employment, with year-round housing needs. In other cases, as in fruit and vegetable farming, seasonal employees need seasonal housing. In all cases, good quality housing is needed to attract individuals to provide the necessary labor on our farms.
At the Great Lakes Fruit, Vegetable and Farm Market Expo held in December, I coordinated a breakout session on housing.
Invited guest speakers included Michael Marsh, National Council of Agricultural Employers; Marty Miller, Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing in Washington State; Richard Raffaelli, Peterson Farms; and Dr. James Averill, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The group shared ideas gleaned from other state’s experiences, new housing developments in Michigan, and how we can improve the climate for housing here in Michigan.
Providing quality farm worker housing in Washington has helped that state maintain a quality labor force for farms, enhance local economic development, and boost local school funding through an increase in student enrollment. Bringing conclusion to the Expo session, Deputy Director Dr. James Averill gave an update on what MDARD is doing through a newly created Food and Agriculture Housing Task Force, and to gain input from attendees on their housing needs. This session served as a kickoff for six upcoming town hall meetings scheduled across the state to gather additional public (including farmer) input.
The new Food and Agriculture Housing Task Force, led by Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Deputy Director Dr. James Averill, also includes the departments of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Labor and Economic Opportunity, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Michigan State Housing Development Authority, USDA Rural Development and Michigan Farm Bureau.
“The state’s $104.7 billion a year food and agriculture sector is ripe for growth. We’ve consistently heard that a lack of hired labor is a significant impediment for those businesses. This is the first step for MDARD to help address the lack of housing,” said MDARD Director Gary McDowell.
“The Task Force will be working to address the need for food and agriculture housing while balancing the individual needs of communities, which may have its own challenges and require a more regional solution-driven approach.”
Individuals interested in offering feedback about housing may take a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/C2CYPTG.
MDARD will host six regional town hall meetings across the state to hear from community leaders, economic development representatives, and food and ag-based businesses to garner input about their individualized needs. RSVP for these meetings at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SFSR6WG.
The meetings will be held on the dates listed below:
- Taylor — Wednesday, Feb. 5, 1-4 p.m., Wayne County Community College, Ray Mix Conference Room, 21000 Northline Road, Taylor.
- Grand Rapids — Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1-4 p.m., Western Michigan University, GR Beltline Campus, Woodland Suites, 2333 E. Beltline Ave., SE, Grand Rapids.
- Kalamazoo — Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1-4 p.m., MDOT Office Building, East/West Conference Rooms, 1501 E. Kilgore, Kalamazoo.
- Frankenmuth — Tuesday, March 10, 1-4 p.m., Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center, Exhibition Room, 3775 S. Reese Road, Frankenmuth.
- Traverse City — Monday, March 30, 1-4 p.m., NW Michigan Horticultural Research Center, 6686 S. Center Hwy., Traverse City.
- Escanaba — Tuesday, March 31, 1-4 p.m., Bay de Noc Community College, Room 952, Herman University Center, 2001 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba.
“These town hall meetings,”Averill said, “will help identify the needs of the food and ag businesses, the potential challenges within local communities, and how the department can be a catalyst for identifying regional solutions. By addressing housing issues for food and agriculture, we will also help address workforce issues and continue to see the sector grow.”
Results from town hall meetings, survey and one-on-one meetings will be used to develop a final report this summer to identify solutions and implementation plan.
