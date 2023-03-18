As spring nears, the 2023 growing season is well underway – and so is March’s National Nutrition Month, with the theme of “Fuel for the Future.”
Farmers markets and Community Supported Agriculture farms (CSAs) may not be open yet, but we can still reap the benefits of local fruit and vegetables that fuel our bodies year round while we wait.
Not only is March National Nutrition Month, but March’s Harvest of the Month is frozen and dried fruit. Michigan Farm to Freezer harvests a range of vegetables and fruit from 46 Michigan farms. Flash freezing the produce maintains the nutrients as the food travels to grocery stores around the state.
Mark Coe, Farm to Freezer general manager, says a key benefit of purchasing and consuming his company’s products is that the fruits and vegetables are “picked at peak ripeness locally and processed quickly with low travel times.” The process ensures that the quality is outstanding. Other frozen options are not local and do not have the advantage of harvesting at peak ripeness, which lowers the taste and nutrient quality. The nutrient and vitamin content of fruit and vegetables decreases quickly once they are harvested.
Coe noted that Michigan Farm to Freezer blueberries are the company’s best-selling product, and he uses them himself every morning. Blueberries are high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and fiber, which all help contribute to good health. With the Michigan Farm to Freezer quality, the nutrition levels of frozen fruits and vegetables will be nearly the same as fresh.
Have you ever thought about using local frozen fruits to create a nourishing granola as you eagerly await your first farmers market trip for fresh? This granola recipe offers a delicious way to make Michigan fruit a part of your day. It is gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and can be made vegan with one simple swap — and it will fuel your future.
You’ll need:
- 3 C. gluten-free, old-fashioned rolled oats
- 2 C. Michigan Farm to Freezer frozen blueberries
- 1½ C. unsalted, chopped nuts (cashews, almonds, walnuts, pecans or a mix)
- 1 C. unsweetened coconut flakes
- 1 T. cinnamon
- 1 t. salt
- 1/3 C. coconut oil
- ½ C. local honey (maple syrup for vegan option)
- 2 t. vanilla extract
To prepare, combine oats, blueberries (no need to thaw them), nuts, coconut flakes, cinnamon and salt. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the coconut oil and honey. Let heat, and mix together until everything is melted. Remove from heat and stir in vanilla. Pour oil mixture over the oat mixture and combine until everything is coated evenly.
Transfer to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, and spread granola in a thin, even layer. Bake for 35-40 minutes at 350 degrees, flipping the granola halfway. Allow to cool for 30-45 minutes before touching. Letting it cool allows for the larger granola chunks to form.
Top your favorite yogurt, ice cream, cereal or fruit with this granola, or eat it on its own as a trail mix.
This recipe has been tested in the new Esperance Community Teaching Kitchen, a Groundwork Farms, Food and Health Project within the Commongrounds Cooperative in Traverse City.
