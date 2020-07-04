Over this past week, we would have been celebrating the 94th National Cherry Festival at the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center.
We would have opened the center’s doors to welcome the 2,000-plus visitors from across the globe for educational orchard tours all about cherries. Although the in-person orchard wagon rides are on pause for this year, we are bringing an abridged tour to you via this Ag Forum!
The NWMHRC, known as “the station” among fruit growers, is one of four fruit research centers in the state affiliated with Michigan State University. Unlike the other three, the Leelanau station is grower-owned and leased to MSU. Oversight of the station’s research programs and priorities are provided by nine fruit-grower board members from the five-county region that serve on the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Foundation.
The station is currently comprised of the main building that features a conference room, offices and a research lab, several out-buildings, and a dormitory that houses visiting scientists during the growing season. These facilities are situated on 137 acres of prime Leelanau County farmland that is verified by the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, a program that promotes environmental stewardship in agriculture.
In 2018, with the assistance of an MDARD grant and the Michigan Tree Fruit Commission, the Foundation purchased an additional 37 acres adjacent to the existing property. In 2019-20, a new barn was erected with support from a Natural Resources Conservation Services assistance program, the MTFC, and the Foundation board.
Plans for an upgraded lab facility are underway. We couldn’t be more excited for these updates as they are imperative for the station to continue to conduct robust research for Michigan’s cherry industry.
Michigan grows 75 percent of the nation’s tart cherries. The northwest Lower Peninsula of Michigan alone grows 50 percent of the total tart cherries produced in the country. Sweet cherries also are grown in Michigan, and the state is third in production of this valued fruit.
The station sits in the heart of cherry production, and it is the national hub for science-based tart cherry production information. Each year, we write and submit grant proposals to fund about 30 research projects conducted at the station and on grower-cooperator farms that aim to advance horticultural and integrated pest management strategies.
Michigan cherries are processed, and some are also grown for fresh market.
Both sweet and tart cherries can be frozen through a process known as “IQF” — individually quick frozen — which results in a lovely frozen cherry jewel that is prime for enjoying in smoothies (ahem — daiquiris, sangrias and margaritas for those of age!), or eaten straight from the freezer on a hot summer day. Try them out as fancy ice cubes to liven up sparkling water (or wine), lemonade and party punches!
Tart cherries are made into juices, juice concentrates, jams and jellies, dried fruit, and of course, and a statewide all-time favorite, cherry pie!
Many of the region’s sweet cherries are transformed into glacé. Maraschino cherries and are used yogurt and ice cream. We anticipate that a few local sweet cherry U-pick operations might be opening this weekend.
Cherries are our region’s heritage and prized fruit. Like the farmers who grow and harvest them, they are an essential part of summertime in northern Michigan.
For this Fourth of July, be sure to pick up some local cherry treats to celebrate the “red” in our red, white, and blue! Happy Independence Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.