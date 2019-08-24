Earlier this month I had the pleasure of spending many days at the Northwest Michigan Fair.
This annual event has been a favorite activity of mine for close to 30 years. For most of these years, I have also served the fair as the official judge for exhibits of fruits, vegetables and field crops.
Now I have added another official fair duty — I am the Superintendent of the Tanner Building, which houses the exhibits. The building is named in honor of the late Florence Tanner who was superintendent for nearly 40 years. I greatly enjoyed working with Florence over the years as she assisted me with the judging process.
In my new dual role as building superintendent and judge of the agricultural exhibits, I am looking forward to updating the categories of fruits, vegetables and field crops that are accepted for competition. A lot has changed in the last few decades, and many new or different varieties of crop plants now are popular and being grown in our area. Including these new crops hopefully will catch the attention of farmers and home gardeners in the area and increase the number of entries in the competition at the fair.
Boosting the agricultural entries at the fair also will require a good bit of promotion and public contact.
Many of the people who used to be regular competitors are now 30 years older and perhaps not even able to garden like they used to. Younger generations still may be into gardening, but they don’t seem to be as aware of the fair or as interested in entering the fruits of their labors. Over the coming months I will be working with the fair board and many other contacts to promote, advertise and facilitate competition in the agricultural exhibit categories in 2020 and beyond.
Fortunately, I don’t have to do this alone.
A number of Michigan State University certified Master Gardeners committed many hours of volunteer service this year, helping to staff the exhibit building, assisting with judging, and answering the questions of fair-goers that came to see the exhibits. I must thank Nate Walton of MSU Extension in Leelanau County for coordinating the volunteers. Several of this year’s volunteers have declared they very much want to see an increase in the exhibits and competition at the fair and that they are willing to help make it happen.
I also have an Assistant Superintendent, one that I can really count on to watch over things — my wife Gayla. Another big fan of the fair, she’ll make sure that I get the job done. We are both looking forward to seeing you, and your agricultural exhibits, at the 2020 Northwest Michigan Fair.
