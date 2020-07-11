America’s sustainable food movement has been steadily growing, and challenging consumers to truly consider where their food comes from. This has fueled inspiration to farm, eat local and rethink approaches to the structure of the current food system.
The movement has had a lot of successes, and still has a long way to go including food sovereignty; climate focused agriculture; food and agriculture policy; food safety; access to healthy, nutritious and safe food; and more. Nevertheless, one strong success of the sustainable food movement has been an increased interest from consumers in direct market sales.
In times (like now) when the large scale agri-food supply chain has been shaken by uncertainties, local agriculture and routes of direct market sales have proven able to ‘weather the storm’ through creativity, adaptation and elevating their direct market platforms.
History
Direct market outlets may include farm stands, farm markets, farmers markets, U-pick, online platforms, farm cooperatives, local retail grocer’s, restaurants/local businesses and Community Supported Agricultures (CSAs).
Before the industrial revolution, almost all of agriculture sales were done through direct-to-consumer methods, like the direct market sales above (other than internet-based sales and CSAs). As the agri-food chain began to “scale up” the small localized sales platforms lost some of their shares to larger food system consolidation and integration, removing a portion of autonomy from the small farm.
The origins of the CSA in the United States are not completely clear, and are often reported differently. While community farm initiatives got underway in Japan and Chile in the early 1970s, it has been recently understood that those movements did not directly influence the 1987 start of Community Supported Agriculture in the States.
The U.S. movement stemmed from the movement in Europe, specifically the biodynamic agricultural tradition.
While the U.S. modeled its CSA structure from Europe, Japan displayed one of the earliest structures from 1965 to 1971 of a CSA, which is identified now as the Teikei Movement.
During the 1980s and 1990s, CSAs in the U.S. were mostly compromised of small family farms growing mostly organic produce on about 3 to 5 acres of land. Those CSA averaged from 30 to 50 members, while the farm also operated other markets and farm stands.
Currently, there are more than 13,000 CSA farms in the United States. The first identified CSA programs were in the northeast: Indian Line Farm and Temple-Wilton Community Farm. Indian Line Farm introduced the concept in 1985, and in the years following it took foothold elsewhere. They came about simultaneously but independently.
Today, you can find CSAs throughout the country. Currently in Michigan there are approximately 350 CSA farms. In the last decade there has been momentum in the local food movement and consumers returning to direct contact purchasing with farmers that are local to where they live. As disruptions in the large-scale supply chain continue, learning the local lingo of food is ever more important.
One way to support a farm is through a CSA, and the rest of this article is an ode to the benefit and evolution of Community Supported Agriculture. The CSA is not the sole way to directly purchase from a farm, but it has a uniqueness about it that deserves some spotlight.
What is a CSA?
A CSA stands for Community Supported Agriculture. The basics of a CSA are a farmer offers a certain number of “shares” to the public, interested consumers purchase a share, similar to a membership or subscription and in return receive a box (or other form) of seasonal produce, and local foods throughout a growing season. This structure creates an immediate benefit for the farmer when members pay for their shares upfront, and entrusts a continuous flow of produce and other local products for the consumer for a specific time period.
Over many years, farms have introduced different spins or variations on the classic CSA box, and it has taken different forms all while staying true to the original intention. A variation of the classic is that many farms create a local partnership to create shares that have products from many different farms and businesses. This co-op style box allows a farm can contribute to a CSA with others that may have not had enough product- or the ability to do on their own.
Some other innovations include:
- Institutional health and wellness programs
- Season extension technologies
- Incorporating value-added products, offering flexible shares, and flexible electronic purchasing and other e-commerce marketing tools
The cash flow for the farms off season creates incredible uniqueness of this sort of sales platform, as well as the concept of shared risk. Through a CSA structure the farm receives advance working capital, gains financial security, earns better crop prices, and benefits from a direct marketing plan.
The CSA model takes the arrangement between farm and consumer beyond the usual commercial transaction. The consumer pays up front, and the farm does its due diligence to provide an abundance in the share on its designated schedule. This creates a sense of community and the idea of “we’re in this together.”
The consumer understands that some aspects of farming are beyond the farmers’ control, and maybe they won’t always get what they expected, when weather or other factors effect a crop. However, a farm in turn feels great responsibility, and dedication to supporting those supporting them.
Overall, connecting consumers to the realities of food and farming and giving them a sense of understanding in the situations that may arise, while also holding the farm directly accountable to things that they assure of their product; like food safety, regenerative farm practices, freshness, organic, etc.
Dollars to the Farmer (uniqueness of this)
The advantages to the farmer largely are that they receive payment early in the season, providing cash flow to the farm in months where income is limited. This is incredibly important before the season as it helps in ensuring funds to give the farm a kick start.
In addition, farms get to spend time marketing products in their off or slow season before long field days resume. They also have an increased opportunity to get to know the people who are purchasing their food, a benefit for both farmer and consumer.
The Benefits of Direct Retail Purchases
The advantages to the consumer are access to fresh, local products that travel a short distance to get from farm to fork. The consumer also gets to deepen the connection and relationship with the farm of their choice and may have the chance to visit the farm more than once.
The consumer generally gets to know the practices and efforts being put into their box, and can receive detailed information about how the products are grown or created — connecting to agriculture on a deep social and educational level.
This is one of the closest ways for consumers to connect to where food comes from, even more so when the CSA pick-up is on the farm. When times lead to uncertainties in supply, look local and see what can work for you as a customer.
Consumers do not need to be growing food (bonus if able to grow your own) to be connected to agriculture — and they can have a strong influence in a farm’s success for a season through trusting support.
Ways to Find a CSA Local to YOU:
- https://www.localharvest.org/traverse-city-mi
- https://www.localdifference.org/find-food-farms/
- https://attra.ncat.org/attra-pub/local_food/search_results.php?State=MI
Resources:
