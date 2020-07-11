Michelle Jacokes is a Produce Safety Technician working with fresh produce growers on farms in Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Benzie counties. Services are free, voluntary and confidential. For more information about the Michigan On-Farm Produce Safety Program visit manisteecd2.org and locate the Produce Safety page under Landowner Assistance. Contact Michelle at michelle.jacokes@macd.org or 231-889-9666 with questions.