By Claire Butler and EMMA BEAUCHAMP
Spring is here! Green is finally taking over and giving us a break from root vegetables and storage crops. The abundance from the fields and forest can bring us anything from ramps, fiddleheads and morels to radishes, asparagus and fresh herbs.
At Taste the Local Difference, this time of year means the imminent arrival of the Local Food Guide! Published in mid May, our yearly publication makes finding local food across the state easy, as well as features recipes made by Michigan chefs, and stories that bring you closer to the farmers, markets, and producers that make your area more delicious. This year, you can find highlights of Northern Michigan including Coveyou Scenic Farm Market, Midnight Harvest, Sara Hardy Farmers Market and more.
If you’d like to support the Taste the Local Difference mission and receive your Local Food Guide at the same time, consider becoming a Local Food Club member! Members receive welcome gifts including the Taste the Local Difference market tote, a copy of our digital cookbook, a membership card with discounts and more, along with the newest Local Food Guide. They also receive invitations to local food-focused events! Our next event will be a virtual Cookbook Club with Michigan author Abra Berens, to discuss her vegetable-forward cookbook, Ruffage, on Friday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. Learn more and RSVP at localfoodclub.org.
TLD’s Local Food Guide is widely distributed for free throughout the state and can be found at various markets, restaurants, libraries, coffeeshops, visitor’s centers, hotels and elsewhere.
To find your copy of the Local Food Guide, follow us on social media, or stay up to date with our newsletter! You can also order a copy to be sent directly to your door.
Spring is a time to look forward, and we’re so excited to be bringing our fresh, new Local Food Guide to you.
Get your 2021 Local Food Guide delivered at localdifference.org/getyourguide.
Join our Local Food Club at localfoodclub.org.
