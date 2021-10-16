Big changes abound in our local Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) world!
Lauren Silver, who had been with Grand Traverse Conservation District for nearly five years, recently left the region for new adventures in Seattle.
I was hired in July to cover Benzie and Leelanau. But because of administrative changes I am taking over Lauren’s role, and officially began covering Grand Traverse and Antrim Counties as of Oct. 1. Leelanau Conservation District soon will be hiring a new Benzie-Leelanau MAEAP Technician to work out of the Suttons Bay office, so I am continuing to work with Benzie and Leelanau farmers as well as Antrim-Grand Traverse on this free, voluntary program in the interim.
Enough about the administrative side. Let me introduce myself. I am a fifth-generation Benzie resident who grew up on 40 acres and spent a lot of my childhood outdoors. In college, I realized I was much more interested in the environment than my new — mostly urban and suburban — friends, and decided that I wanted to learn as much as I could about ecology and the natural world so that I could be an ambassador for positive environmental change.
After college, I spent some time working at a startup in China, translating ag and agritech news from Chinese to English, and working at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences editing scientific papers and helping prepare for an international conference. After several months, I ended up returning to the U.S., moving to New Jersey, and serving a term of service with AmeriCorps in the NJ Watershed Ambassador Program. The program was a great opportunity to build connections, and led to three years working at Duke Farms, the childhood property of Doris Duke-turned-environmental center.
I worked in the education department, developing and executing education programs, and was fortunate to learn from state and regional leaders about sustainable agriculture, invasive species management, soil science, climate resilience, and many facets of ecology. After some ups and downs, including a global pandemic, I am happy to be back in northern Michigan and eager to get involved with my community.
Initially, I returned to the area to work with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy at Misty Acres Farm in Benzonia. I had learned about rotational grazing during my time at Duke Farms, in China, and in academic literature, but had not experienced it in practice.
It turns out that cows are like puppies! They were eager to follow and seemed happy to be out in the pasture. I had a great summer with the iconic Belted Galloway herd, and also enjoyed working with the invasive species management goats at Trapp Farm and Arcadia Marsh.
After my term ended at GTRLC, I was hooked on ag, but with a keen interest in systems-level change, when the opportunity arose to work with MAEAP on a statewide program at the local level, I was immediately hooked.
MAEAP was launched in 1998 by a coalition of farmers, commodity groups, state and federal agencies, and conservation and environmental groups to educate and assure protection of our land and water resources through assessing four systems: Farmstead, Cropping, Livestock, and Forest-Wetland-Habitat. The program helps farms protect water and other natural resources by implementing environmentally sound best management practices, and in doing so helps foster good relationships with consumers and neighbors.
More than 200 farms currently are enrolled in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, and Leelanau.
MAEAP is a three-phase program: Phase I means attending a qualified educational session or Field Day, followed by an on-site assessment with your local technician, and finally once all qualifications have been met, verification.
There is a Phase I Field Day coming up on Thursday, Oct. 21, at King Orchards in Central Lake. It will include an on-farm tour, a biochar burn, NRCS and MSU Extension guest presenters, a local lunch from Planted Cuisine, and more. The cost is $5. King Orchards was verified this year and we are pleased to work with them to offer this opportunity.
If you are interested in learning more about MAEAP or the Field Day at King Orchards, please contact your local conservation district or email me directly at swolfe@gtcd.org.
