Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Rise special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine click here to read Rise in its entirety online.
INTERLOCHEN — At Marvin’s Garden Spot, the pains of the coronavirus aren’t as deep-rooted as those that have grown wildly out of control at many other businesses across the area, state and nation.
In fact, sales have been brisk for the locally-grown veggies the business near Interlochen sells.
“The demand for our local supplies — strawberries, tomatoes, asparagus, snap peas and more — has gone way up,” said Roxanne Blackford, who has helped to keep the family business growing for over 30 years. “We’ve been one of the lucky ones, we’ve been able to stay busy the whole time (during the coronavirus shutdown).
“Prices for those items, the ones from our local providers, have stayed pretty steady. Unfortunately, prices for the products we have to have shipped in from outside our area have gone insane.”
Deb Harrier, manager of the business and sister to Blackford, said customers not only have rushed to buy the locally-grown products, but also “... seem to be buying more plants so they can grow their own.”
“Right off the bat, they bought just about all our plants and dirt,” said Harrier. “They plan to grow their own gardens, and that’s good.
“But I think the biggest thing that I’ve noticed is the amount they’re buying — people are definitely buying more. It’ll be interesting when we get to the blueberry season.”
Not only does Marvin’s Garden Spot offer locally grown produce, but also hanging baskets, bedding plants, honey, maple syrup, jams, gourmet salad dressings, dried cherries and more.
“We’ve been one of the lucky ones, we know that,” said Harrier, “We get customers from all over — we have for a long time — and this year they’re certainly looking for more than they have before.”
Marvin’s Garden Spot does business at 18345 Honor Highway (US 31). It can be reached at 231 275-3227; marvinsgardenspot@gmail.com, and on Facebook.
One gardening community the COVID wildfire did spread over — if only for the summer of 2020 — is Grow Benzie.
With its seeds planted 12 years ago by a group of local residents, Grow Benzie has sprouted to become “a community-centered garden space,” that, over the years, has been shared and appreciated by many.
This year, however, with a checklist of health-related restrictions put in place for area residents and business to follow, Grow Benzie will not offer its popular farmers market program, which had blossomed extensively over the past decade.
“Our mission is to connect people … growers with markets, restaurants and more,” said Grow Benzie Executive Director Joshua Stolz. “Typically, we have a dozen or so farmers markets (during the summer), but not this year. With COVID, we can’t do that.”
The COVID crisis, he said, has struck many farm families, in many different ways. Stolz said he was aware of one local farmer who “lost a bunch” during an early-season freeze, and yet another who got “a slow start because he stayed home — stayed inside — to home-school his kids … his wife is in health care and she was needed.”
“And there was another who didn’t want to put his grandparents, or his kids, at risk (by having them go to a farmers market),” said Stolz. “But, I think one of the biggest concerns (for many farmers) was staffing — a lot of ‘em struggled to find people (to work for them).”
Stolz said Grow Benzie will bounce back because it is nurtured by a dedicated group of people “... who love, and who have a passion, for growing food … and getting it to the people.”
For more information contact Grow Benzie at 231 882-9510; 5885 Frankfort Highway; growbenzie.org.
Marc Santucci operates one of the smaller cherry-producing businesses in Grand Traverse County — about 20 acres or so.
“The tart cherry crop seems a bit smaller this year, but our sweet cherry crop should be a full crop,” said the owner of Santucci Farm of Traverse City.
Also offering a variety of vegetables, including tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, cucumbers and more, Santucci said he isn’t “overly concerned” how the coronavirus might affect his business.
“I can only speak for myself and I might be a bit naive, but everything I read tells me that if I’m outside (and practice social distancing), we’ll be alright,” he said, adding the current worldwide health scare “... has not been a factor for us because we are not a large operation — our crowds will be small.”
And what about the larger operations in regard to the early-season freeze, and COVID scare?
“I know southwest Michigan got hit pretty hard (by the spring freeze),” said Santucci, “but from what I see and from what I’m being told, crops are going good up here (in northern Michigan).
“And as far as the (coronavirus), I’m not worried about going forward. If people just practice safety first, we’ll be alright.”
For more information on Santucci Farm of Traverse City, located at 11789 Center Road, call 517 974-7233.
