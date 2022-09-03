As we head into the 2022-2023 school year, the Northwest Education Services Farm to School team is looking forward to a hopefully brighter year than the last few. The pandemic caused innumerable challenges in the education system, and for the Farm to School Program, which promotes student health and wellness through hands-on experiences with food, nutrition, and local agriculture, it was no different.
At the same time, supply chain issues helped people see the value in local food. Though the hardships of the pandemic can’t be understated, many of us spent more time outside or maybe you took up bread baking or canning (anyone remember the great jar shortage of 2020?).
We had to focus on what we could do, not what we couldn’t. For the Farm to School program, that meant a renewed focus on school gardens. While gardens have always been a key pillar of Farm to School, as spring of 2021 rolled around, suddenly everyone wanted one. Since then, North Ed Farm to School has supported the creation of three new school gardens and the expansion or improvement of three existing gardens.
Courtade Elementary was the first to jump on the opportunity to establish a garden in spring of 2021. With the help of a neighboring farmer, a 30-by-20 foot patch of ground was tilled and planted. Teachers grew seedlings in the classroom, which were supplemented with seedling donations.
At Creekside School, garden rehabilitation began with power washing the old greenhouse and building new raised beds. Custodial staff helped install new plastic on an existing hoop house frame. High school teacher Rebecca Stearns and her class grew seedlings in the greenhouse for a plant sale that raised money to put back into the garden. Vegetables growing in the garden will be used in the school’s food pantry this fall.
Former Westwoods principal Dan Tiesworth’s “go big or go home” mentality yielded a brand new 30-by-48 foot hoop house at the elementary school. With grant funding from the Allen Foundation, the school purchased a hoop house kit from Ann Arbor-based Nifty Hoops. On a frosty morning in April, a group of teachers, parents, and community members gathered with Nifty Hoops professionals to install the hoop house in one day. The hoop house was inaugurated with a round of gorgeous lettuce heads that were harvested and eaten by students at a year-end Salad Party.
Parent and community volunteers at Mill Creek Elementary rehabbed an existing perennial garden and installed three new vegetable beds. Volunteers at Leland Public School built four new raised beds with donated brick from Bay Masonry. Northport Public School’s hoop house got a makeover, replacing old plastic and plywood walls with clear plastic that the plants are loving.
School starts next week, and there are potatoes to be dug, Three Sisters Gardens to dry and harvest, and cold-hardy greens to plant.
Though you may have long since thrown out your sourdough starter or given up on canning, school gardens are here to stay as spaces for learning, community and health.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.