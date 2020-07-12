LANSING — Michigan farm and food processors have access to $15 million in economic assistance in safety grants approved earlier this week.
The grants are “to mitigate risks of the COVID-19 virus across the state’s food and production industry,” according to a release from the State Operations Center.
The assistance was approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund and announced by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The Michigan Agricultural Safety Grants are divided between processors and farms, according to the release.
Processors will have $10 million available with a minimum grant of $10,000 and a maximum of $200,000. Farms will have a total of $5 million available with grants ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.
Those seeking funding can apply as a processor or a farm, but not both.
Funds will provide grants of up to $1,000 per employee to fund COVID-19 mitigation costs, including but not limited to testing costs, personal protection equipment, facility needs, increased sanitation costs, employee training and upgraded safety procedures for farm-provided housing, the release stated.
The application process begins on July 15 and funds are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until the $15 million is exhausted. The program covers costs incurred from June 1 through Sept. 15.
East Lansing-based GreenStone Farm Credit Services will process the applications. GreenStone has 31 branches in the state, including one in Traverse City at 3491 Hartman Road.
GreenStone will host the application portal, complete an initial screening and recommend applications to the MEDC for final approval and grant disbursements. The release said GreenStone will also report application denials to the MEDC.
“The authorizing legislation for the program also requires reporting on Oct. 15 ... to the Legislature and State Budget Office on the Agricultural Safety Grant Program’s results, and that report will also be available on michiganbusiness.org/agsafety,” the release added.
To qualify for funding, applicants must be a farm or agricultural processor located in Michigan with:
- A minimum of 10 employees in the state with supporting documentation.
- Proof of good standing with the state (Certificate of Good Standing).
- Attest the business is current on all state, local and real estate taxes, or is otherwise contesting them.
According to MDARD, food and agriculture contributes $104.7 billion annually to the state’s economy and represents 805,000 jobs. Michigan annually exports about $1.8 billion of food and agriculture products.
The release said the agriculture safety grant is one of 17 COVID-19 “relief and recovery programs” launched by the MEDC. Efforts support more than 3,100 businesses in all 83 counties and claims to retain more than 12,400 jobs, according to the release.
More information about Michigan COVID-19 programs is available at www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19response. Other resources are available at www.michiganbusiness.org/covid19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.