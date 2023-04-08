Adam Brown is Michigan Agricultural Environmental Assurance Program Technician covering Leelanau and Benzie Counties. He has a background in Ecology and a B.S. from Western Michigan University in earth science, minors in environmental studies and biology. Prior to becoming a MAEAP technician he owned and managed a certified organic fruit and vegetable farm with his wife Haley Breniser, called Undertoe Farm in Kewadin.

He has a passion for sustainable agriculture with a focus on soil health.