Even if you don’t know much about phosphorus, you have surely heard its named called when referring to environmental degradation in freshwater ecosystems. Excess nitrogen and phosphorus are often the sources of an overgrowth of algae in a short period of time, also called algae blooms.
These toxic or Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have a direct link to excess fertilizer use as non-point source of pollution (think Lake Erie). This overgrowth of algae consumes oxygen and blocks sunlight from underwater plants. Alarm bells have recently been ringing about declining phosphorous supplies for agricultural fertilizer use and its potential impact on future agricultural yields.
I am here to dampen the alarm with some promising and enlightening information to help you sleep better. But first, some basics.
Phosphorous (P on the periodic table) is essential to all forms of life on this planet. It is an essential macro-nutrient for growth and development of plants and animals on which our food system supply depends. Phosphorus is key to the storage and transfer of energy in plants.
But when it’s applied to plants as part of a chemical fertilizer, phosphorus can react strongly with minerals in the soil, forming complexes with iron, aluminum and calcium. This locks up the phosphorus, preventing plants from being able to access this crucial nutrient. The use of high-concentration phosphate fertilizers has become a continuous practice that can threaten natural resources, especially mining the natural reserves of high-level phosphate, which is also not a renewable resource.
Phosphorus is found in the soil in two basic forms: organic and inorganic. These two forms make up the total soil phosphorous. Total P levels in soil is generally high ranging from 200 to 6,000 pounds per acre. Almost all soils today are not deficient in phosphorus, but are deficient in plant-dependent beneficial microbes. If there isn’t a deficiency in phosphorous, why are producers using P fertilizers?
Sometimes, it is because a soil laboratory analysis may indicate a need for P, but plant-dependent microbes do not function in most laboratory testing environments which don’t mimic the complexities of the natural soil ecology. This fact can lead to incorrect recommendations and excess P applications for what is needed ideal plant growth.
As a fertilizer, one could argue that mined rock phosphates have helped increase productivity on agricultural lands to feed billions of people, but the story is more complicated than that. I would argue that most soils on farmland do not need to apply any additional P at all but do need healthier soils to make the P plant available, and if there is a need composted manure are a better amendment choice.
The use of excess high-concentration phosphorus fertilizers to improve agricultural productivity, in order to keep up with increasing global food demand, potentially causes surface and groundwater pollution, waterway eutrophication, soil health depletion, and accumulation of toxic elements in the soil.
This phosphorous conundrum has a solution. Microbes to the rescue.
Phosphate Solubilizing Microbes (PSM), are a group of organisms composed of actinobacteria, bacteria, fungi, arbuscular mycorrhizae, and cyanobacteria capable of solubilizing/mineralizing organic and inorganic insoluble phosphorus compounds to soluble P forms that can easily be taken in by plant roots. Healthy populations of these diverse microorganisms can improve the growth and yield of a wide variety of crops. These PSMs provide a valuable role in the phosphorus cycle.
Recently a research team led by the University of Washington and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has shown that endophytic microbes isolated from wild-growing plants helped unlock valuable phosphorus from the environment, breaking apart the chemical complexes that had rendered the phosphorus unavailable to plants. This is an applicable and scalable concept that can be adopted in agricultural systems. Inoculation of seeds, crops and soil with PSMs could be a promising strategy to improve world food production while limiting any environmental hazards.
Mismanagement of soil, by too much soil disturbance and extended periods of fallow ground, will limit the populations of these valuable microbes for nutrient cycling. Only plants and microbes together can form well-structured and functional soils that help unlock P for plants and a steady rate.
Maintaining certain simple soil health principles with help the PSM thrive and allow plants to increase access into the soil reserves of P. By keeping a live root in the soil for as long as possible, maintaining a diverse cropping system and inoculating seeds or plant roots with PSM will reduce the need to add any mined phosphates into our agricultural soils. This will reduce the amount of fertilizers applied on farmland, reduce leaching, and reduce any subsequent harmful surface/groundwater issues.
So, we should keep our fingers on the pulse of excess fertilizer use, and the mining of this non-renewable resource, but understand the how P nutrient cycle behaves and how the microbes drive the system to allow the total reserves in the soil to become plant available. Enhancing the soil microbiology via sound soil health practices is the key to build the health of the soil and plants, and reduce our unwarranted alliance with synthetic fertilizers.
Microorganisms are integral to the soil phosphorus cycle and as such play an important role in mediating the availability of P to plants. Understanding the microbial contribution to plant P nutrition and opportunities for manipulating specific microorganisms to enhance P availability in soil will be crucial in managing P in the future of agriculture.
Knowing the role of microbiology in soils can reduce the farmer’s input costs, reduce potential pollution to precious rivers and streams and maintain a productive food system to feed a growing population.
