On Sept. 8, the Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center (NWMHRC) hosted its annual open house. The event this year included an educational program at the station's vineyard and wine tasting and hors d'oeuvres during the social hour.
I introduced the program and gave a brief overview of the following Michigan State University and MSU Extension research initiatives that are currently being conducted at the station's experimental vineyard.
- Monitoring statewide grapevine cold hardiness evaluations in order to develop the Michigan Grapevine Cold Hardiness Model
This project began in April 2022 by deploying 20 weather stations and based stations in the project sampling sites in northwest and southwest Michigan. In all the sampling sites, wireless sensor networks have been deployed to collect detailed environmental data.
After harvest, when the grapevines are acclimating and preparing for the dormant season, each week, budwood from sampling sites will be analyzed for low-temperature exotherms (LTE) using differential thermal analysis (DTA).
- Spore trapping for multiple vineyard pathogens
Downy mildew, powdery mildew and Botrytis bunch rot are devastating diseases of grapevines in Michigan and the MSU fruit team proposes a team-based scientific approach to develop a monitoring system that limits the destructive effects of these vineyard diseases.
The project aims to improve and develop novel agricultural production systems that detect and monitor destructive diseases of grape. The traps at our NWHRC are an extension of Lexi Heger's Ph.D. project at MSU's Clarksville Research station. Providing these spore traps to Extension agents provides a critical transition between research and industry.
- Robotic laser bird repellent
Laser bird repellent is a one of the visual and high-tech solutions for bird control. This bird repellent method takes advantage of the natural instincts of a bird; birds see the approaching laser beam as a predator and take flight to seek safety when the laser beam passes by.
This year the effectiveness of the bird control system will be evaluated and the results will be published soon after.
The educational program was continued by a very informative talk by Dr. Paolo Sabbatini. The topic of the talk was vineyard considerations from veraison to harvest, vineyard drought stress, and the impact of stress on grapevine health and productivity.
There was plenty of time for questions and answers before the program proceeded, and it was a terrific chance to talk about some of the attendees' production challenges.
During the social hour, we honored Bill Klein, NWMHRC’s farm manager. Bill is retiring from Michigan State University in October.
Klein first began his career in the cherry industry 51 years ago. Mechanical harvesting of cherries was relatively new to the industry at the time. He worked on a "shaking crew" for about four weeks during the summer before becoming a full-time hand harvester.
Bill, congratulations on your retirement and thank you for all you have done for Michigan's grape and wine industry.
