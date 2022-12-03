I was fortunate to travel to Italy as part of the International Tree Fruit Association’s (IFTA) European educational meeting. This international travel was put on hold during the pandemic, but many growers, Michigan State University Extension educators and researchers hopped a plane mid-November to learn about tree fruit production in Italy.
The mission of the IFTA is to pursue world-class research, teaching and travel to advance knowledge, inspire innovation and build a global community of tree fruit professionals. IFTA fulfills this commitment to members and the tree fruit industry by providing timely, cutting-edge information at the annual conference and the summer study tours.
IFTA also provides global educational opportunities for members, hosting international study tours and conferences in Europe, Asia and Oceania.
On this fall’s tour, we visited grower farms, research stations and Interpoma — a huge trade show dedicated to apple production. This year, the three-day show boasted 100 international journalists, 490 involved companies, 16,000 apple experts from 70 different countries — which included at least 10 of us from Michigan.
The show also hosts different educational options, and one day, we were treated to an introduction to robotic harvesters from different leading companies around the world. We were also able to observe an Italian robotic harvester at the Laimburg Research Center. This technology has just been developed over the past three years, and we watched as the researchers taught the robot to ‘learn’ how to pick ripe apples.
The tour also took us to a progressive grower farm near Ferrara/Vincenza. This grower has been experimenting with multi-leader systems for both apples and cherries. A multi-leader training system has one ‘trunk’ that is planted into the ground but has more than one ‘tree’ on the top.
This concept is quite different from the fruit orchards we have in our region; we plant single trees, often closer together in modern orchard systems, but with only one ‘top’ of the tree. In these Italian systems, there were up to 10 ‘tops’ to each trunk that was planted. The system maximized space in the orchard and makes a beautiful fruiting ‘wall’ that is easier to harvest fruit. These systems would also work well for robotic harvest.
In addition to learning about apple and cherry production, we were fortunate to tour a parmesan cheese factory, and we learned how balsamic vinegar is made. On my day off in Venice, I learned how to row a gondola. It is not as easy as they make it seem! I also had the opportunity to meet and learn from growers from many different countries around the world.
Many of us have put our journeys on hold for the past few years, but this trip was a great re-introduction into travel for me. Thank you to the IFTA organization for providing these world class educational opportunities.
