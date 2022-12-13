LANSING — Local officials are applauding four housing bills to expand opportunities for residents and families, signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The bills are the result of a more than two-year effort by the Michigan Housing Coalition, including Traverse City's Housing North. The bills aim to "address obstacles to workforce and affordable housing development in areas of land-use, taxation and financing," according to a Housing North statement.
The legislation will:
- Establish Attainable Housing Districts offering tax incentives for housing developments that target income-qualified households, including properties previously used as commercial or industrial sites.
- Create Residential Facility Exemptions offering tax exemptions for income-eligible housing projects.
- Expand Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreements with local governments for workforce housing projects.
- Expand the state’s Neighborhood Enterprise Zone legislation.
Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown said it was "a total team effort to get these bills over the line and to the Governor’s desk for her signature," according to the release.
City of Frankfort Superintendent Josh Mills called the housing bills "monumental" in addressing the housing shortage in the area.
"This critical legislation will allow our communities to better facilitate and support the necessary partnerships between the private sector, nonprofit entities, and local units of government to create the necessary attainable housing opportunities that best serve the needs of our communities," Mills said in the release.
A Housing North study shows "more than 15,600 housing units are needed in the 10-county region from 2020 to 2024 to meet existing demand, most for homes priced below $200,000 or rental units costing up to $1,000 per month," according to the release.
"We’re hopeful that this new legislation will provide the incentives necessary for the private sector to play a larger role in the creation of attainable workforce housing," Mills said in the release.
"Traverse Connect applauds Gov. Whitmer for signing the Housing Michigan Coalition package to incentivize the development of workforce housing in Michigan," Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call said in the release.
Housing North plans to hold several webinars on PILOT and Neighborhood Enterprise Zones and how communities can implement them locally. Agencies like the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and other advocacy groups are also working on implementing the legislative changes.
More information on the legislation and advocating for attainable housing is available at www.housingnorth.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.