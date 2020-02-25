From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — The 25 finalists for the first Traverse Connect Scale Up North awards competition were announced Monday.
The businesses will be highlighted at a Scale Up North Showcase on Feb. 27 at The Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College. The free event is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
There are two different Scale Up North awards: The Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
The Emerging Business Award is for companies in business less than five years, with at least three full-time employees, and any amount of revenue. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is focused on an existing business in operation more than five years, with a maximum of 150 full-time employees, and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
Businesses advancing in the Emerging Business category are Burly Rentals, Earthen Ales, Geotix Network, HealthBridge Financial, Hybrid Robotics, Inc, Interactive Aerial, Inc, Loop Software & Testing, SampleServe, Inc, Table Health and Traverse Solar.
Companies advancing in the Scaling Business category are Adaptive Counseling and Case Management, LLC, Atlas Space Operations, Inc., Beards Brewery, Dave’s Garage, Higher Grounds Trading Co., JennyClean, Lake Effect Digital, Mammoth Distilling, LLC, Mawby Sparking Wine, Naveego, Inc., Parshall Tree Care Experts, Stone House Bread, TentCraft, Inc., Third Coast Bakery and Web Canopy Studio.
Five finalists for each award will be announced on Feb. 28. On March 6, the field will be trimmed to three finalists for each award.
The six finalists for the two awards participate in the Scale Up North Finals March 18 at the Traverse City Opera House. Registration and networking will be 4-4:30 p.m., with the program scheduled 4:30-5:30 p.m.
The finals feature a pitch competition for the Emerging Business Award, then a moderated panel discussion with the finalists for the Hagerty Scaling Business Awards.
Judges will deliberate and the live announcement of the winners is scheduled for about 6 p.m.
The finals are a ticketed event. Tickets can be purchased at www.cityoperahouse.org/sun-awards.
In addition to Hagerty, the awards are also sponsored by Priority Health and NMC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.