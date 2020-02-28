TRAVERSE CITY — Judges on Friday whittled the top 25 companies to 10 finalists for the first Traverse Connect Scale Up North Awards.
Judges will make site visits to the 10 finalists next week before narrowing the field to three in each of two categories of growth for the Scale Up North Finals on March 18 at the City Opera House.
There are two different Scale Up North awards: The Emerging Business Award and the Hagerty Scaling Business Award.
The Emerging Business Award is for companies in business less than five years, with at least three full-time employees, and any amount of revenue. The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is focused on an existing business in operation more than five years, with a maximum of 150 full-time employees, and with revenue in 2019 greater than or equal to $500,000.
Companies advancing in the Emerging Business category are HealthBridge Financial; Interactive Aerial, Inc.; SampleServe Inc.; and Table Health.
Advancing in the Hagerty Scaling Business category are Atlas Space Operations, Inc.; Higher Grounds Trading Co.; Mammoth Distilling; LLC, Naveego, Inc.; TentCraft, Inc.; and Third Coast Bakery.
The 25 finalists were announced Monday and highlighted at a free Scale Up North Showcase on Thursday.
The Scale Up North Finals are a ticketed event March 18 at the City Opera House. The three finalists in each category engage in a pitch competition.
Judges will deliberate and make a live announcement of winners at the end of the event.
To purchase tickets for the finals, go to https://www.cityoperahouse.org/sun-awards.
