Experience and intelligence have been great predictors of career success in the past. For much of the 20th Century, intelligence or knowledge was also thought to be the main driver of who would succeed and who would not.
And much has been written about emotional intelligence (communication abilities and interpersonal skills) to also be a predictor of success. Each of the latter are important and still valid, but in this new age of rapid technological advancements and systems change, adaptability may prove to be the greatest indicator yet of success. According to a recent IBM study, “More than 120 million workers in the world’s 12 largest economies may need to be retrained or reskilled in the next 3 years as a result of intelligent automation.”
Moreover, this disruption will be felt beyond the manufacturing sector, which it has primarily affected for the last 30 years. All of us should expect artificial intelligence and automation to further change the business models of retail, finance, health care and even government in the coming years.
Basically, any industry or profession where systems change is occurring or aspects of work have become automated, will need to quickly adapt to the new ways of work or risk becoming obsolete. The aforementioned IBM study also states that 5,670 executives globally rated behavioral skills as most critical for the workforce today, and first among these skills was the “willingness to be flexible, agile and adaptable to change.” While behavioral skills are quickly becoming the primary characteristic that employers seek above all else, our educational system generally doesn’t provide for behavioral credentials for things like adaptability, agility, time management or teamwork.
So what should job seekers and employers do? There probably should not be an adaptability certificate or degree available, but this notion of adaptability as a needed characteristic in the workforce must still be embraced and developed. To be sure, behavioral skills are a loosely defined set of qualities that are difficult to quantify, track and standardize.
But given their growing importance to employability, we must overcome these challenges and finds ways to support the development of these essential skills. The good news is that data does suggest that not all adaptive behavior is innate or intuitive, but can be also be learned to an extent. A variety of approaches should be pursued by all of us, but an action item may simply be, “Learning to learn new things with speed and depth.”
Lastly, we need to recognize that adaptability is not only a predictor of success for our workforce. It is also a predictor of resiliency and success for businesses and communities.
The 21st Century is proving to be a time of great systems disruption, whether we like it or not. No one can predict what the future holds, but we do know it will operate differently. Therefore, our region’s resiliency and ability to thrive will be dependent on all of us becoming more adaptable.
