TRAVERSE CITY — Closing time for the Acoustic Tap Room in Traverse City will come earlier than expected.
Originally scheduled to remain at its 119 N. Maple St. location until August, Acoustic Tap Room announced on Facebook its last day in downtown Traverse City will be on March 25 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”
Acoustic Tap Room co-owners Susan Prescott and Bruce Grossman announced in late January it would sign an extension of their lease to stay in Traverse City before moving its tasting room and production to property in Interlochen at 17140 Honor Highway, according to a Feb. 1 Record-Eagle article.
After that time The Cheese Lady, which has operated the Traverse City location of the franchise just to the south of Acoustic Tap Room at 600 W. Front St., was going to expand its operation and planned to use the building on Maple Street as a commercial kitchen.
The Acoustic Tap Room and The Cheese Lady both opened at their current locations in October 2014.
Terry Beia, who manages the properties, said he leased both properties to The Cheese Lady owner Tina Zinn effective April 1. But plans changed and The Acoustic Tap Room decided to leave earlier.
“It saddens us to leave our Tap Room in Traverse City at the end of March,” the Facebook Messenger statement said. “We want to express our gratitude to our amazing staff, the many talented musicians, poets and artists that created a one of a kind experience. We are also honored to have served so many guests and made lasting friendships with many of them.”
Acoustic Tap Room has intended to stay in Traverse City while preparing the 17140 Honor Highway property the couple purchased in early 2022, just west of the Northstar Mobile Home Park on U.S. 31. With the closure, Grossman and Prescott will now focus all of its effort on the new location.
“The spirit of Acoustic Tap Room is alive and well and will be taking on a new form in a cozy Interlochen farmhouse this summer,” the Facebook Messenger statement said. “With renovations underway and a few more hoops to jump through, an opening date isn’t quite clear. Stay tuned for more info coming soon!
“Please help us fill these last few weeks with joy, laughter, mead and celebration for new things to come. Stop by and soak up all the wonderful memories with us before we depart.”
In addition to Interlochen, Acoustic Tap Room had eyed a second location in Kingsley, but that had been taken “off the table to focus on one location,” according to a text message from Acoustic.
Zinn said she has several people interested in getting into the Maple Street property and she can now start the buildout process sooner.
“It’s exciting because having them not resign means a whole bunch of commercial kitchen people can potentially move in there sooner,” Zinn said. “That’s great; to me that’s a positive.
“It’s rejuvenated us. It was hurry up and wait (to make the conversion) and now it’s just hurry up.”
The Acoustic Tap Room co-owners added the “last-minute decision was not made lightly and although our hearts are heavy, they are also filled to the brim with the love our community has given us over these last nine years.” The Facebook statement was signed: “Onward and upward, we’ll see you on the other side!”
“We need more space,” Zinn said for the article. “We’re already talking about what we’re going to do when we move over there.”
