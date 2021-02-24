TRAVERSE CITY — An emergency enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act Marketplace may have left a lot of area residents with questions.
Munson Healthcare as well as the Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Centers seek to provide the answers.
Munson Healthcare will have certified application counselors available at several of its facilities. Similar assistance is offered at the Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Centers.
President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing emergency enrollment in the ACA. The enrollment window opened Feb. 15 and will close on May 15.
More information is available at healthcare.gov.
According to a release, Munson Healthcare is offering counselors to assist in the enrollment and/or to answer any questions. Virtual appointments are available by calling various Munson facilities including:
- Bellaire: Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Cadillac: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital 800-336-3729; District Health Department #10: 231-775-9942
- Charlevoix: Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital 800-577-0005; Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Frankfort: Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital 800-336-3729; Munson Medical Center: 231-935-7422
- Gaylord: Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital 989-731-9542; District Health Department of Northwest Michigan 800-432-4121
- Grayling: Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital 800-336-3729; Ausable Free Clinic 989-348-0740; District Health Department #10: 989-348-7800
- Kalkaska: Kalkaska Memorial Health Center 231-258-7500; District Health Department #10: 231-258-8669
- Manistee: Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital: 231-398-1285; District Health Department #10 231-723-3595
- Traverse City: Munson Medical Center 231-935-7422; Traverse Health Clinic 231-935-0799
The Bellaire Family Health Center (231-533-8649, ext. 617) and East Jordan Family Health Center (231-536-2206, ext. 125) are offering similar assistance, according to a separate release.
In the release, Bellaire Family Health Center Enrollment Specialist Coleen Dewey said this “new chance to sign up” at HealthCare.gov should not be missed for those lacking health insurance.
More information is also available at www.ejfhc.org or by visiting www.getcoveredamerica.org.
