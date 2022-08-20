CHICAGO — Michigan is eyeing a bountiful apple crop in 2022.
The state is expected to harvest 29.5 million bushels or 1.239 billion pounds of apples in 2022, according to Michigan’s official crop estimate announced Friday afternoon as part of the USApple Outlook meeting in Chicago.
The estimated apple harvest is well above the average annual crop size of about 24 million bushels. Michigan harvested 15.6 million bushels of apples in 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“Ideal weather conditions in spring and summer, dedicated growers, and stored energy from 2021’s smaller crop has resulted in a large, high-quality apple crop for Michigan,” Michigan Apple Committee Executive Director Diane Smith said in a release.
There are nearly 15 million apple trees in commercial production in the state, according to the Michigan Apple Committee release. These trees are on 775 family-run farms on 34,500 acres in Michigan.
Among the factors in the size of an apple crop are weather and the size of the previous year’s crop. To make the harvest estimate, “growers and other industry experts report on what they are seeing in various regions of the state, then come to a consensus on the crop size estimate,” according to the release.
“Michigan had favorable weather conditions for growing apples during spring and summer 2022,” Smith said in the release. “Growers are indicating that the crop is plentiful and looks beautiful as well. Thanks to plenty of heat during the summer, the flavor will be great, too.”
Michigan Apples are available nearly year-round. Michigan Apple packers and shippers work throughout the year to bring Michigan apples to 32 states and 18 countries worldwide, according to Smith.
The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization “devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world,” according to the release. More information on the organization is available at www.MichiganApples.com.
