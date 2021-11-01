Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Economic Outlook 2021 section. For more stories, click here to read the section in its entirety online.
TRAVERSE CITY — Each fall, Traverse Connect presents an Annual Economic Summit to highlight trends, speak to issues affecting the economy, and garner wisdom from economic experts to look ahead at the emerging business climate.
This year, it offers an expanded day of economic discussions, workshops and networking at its Annual Economic Summit, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. This year’s summit will be held on Nov. 2 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Highlights include:
- 1. New this year, Quick Connect, 9-11 a.m., incorporates intentional B2B networking to help participants make new connections with business and community leaders. Tickets: $35 – exclusive to Traverse Connect investors/members.
- 2. Economic Outlook Luncheon & Business Showcase offers a presentation on national and state economic insights and a panel discussion. Fifth Third Bank is sponsor for the Economic Outlook Luncheon, 11:45 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Tickets: $40 for Traverse Connect investors/members. $65 for non-investors/members.
Keynote speaker is Jeff Korzenik, Managing Director and Chief Investment Strategist with Fifth Third Management Group.
A panel of industry experts in the manufacturing, technology and creative industries will focus on the Grand Traverse Region. Panelists are: Jamie Gallagher, president and CEO of Faber-Castell USA; Katie Horvath, chief marketing officer of Aunalytics; and Stacie Kwaiser, COO of Rehmann.
A Business Showcase, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m., will be set up in the exhibition hall leading into the luncheon. Open exclusively to luncheon attendees, the Business Showcase will highlight 20 businesses and replaces Traverse Connect’s traditional Business Expo.
- 3. Recruiting Talent to Michigan’s Creative Coast Workshop, 2-4 p.m., aims to address the fact that recruiting and retaining talent has become a top priority across all industries in the Grand Traverse Region.
Panelists will present tips to win over the top qualified candidates and new strategies to attract and keep top talent. Panelists are: Barbara Jordan, RJG, Inc.; John McGee, McGee Restaurants; Brienne Stiteler, Interlochen Center for the Arts; and Rachel Wasserman, Hagerty.
Tickets: $50 for non-members/$35 for Traverse Connect investors/members.
Register for events at: https://traverseconnect.com/aes.
