On an unseasonably sunny February morning, Chelsea Dennis woke up with her daughter to craft Valentine’s Day gifts for school. After seeing her daughter off, she headed out for her daily stroll down to the Grand Traverse Bay to soak up the sunshine.
As an independent entrepreneur working from home, Dennis swaps the daily office commute for her morning walks. She makes it a priority to visit the bay, no matter the weather.
Originally from Traverse City, Dennis returned to start her own business after several years of working in San Francisco and traveling the world. Inspired by her work with companies like Food for Thought and Burt’s Bees, Dennis built her conscious graphic design and creative services business, Chelsea Bay Design, on the values of “making those who do good look good” while enjoying life along the way.
With its world-class natural beauty and community assets, the Grand Traverse region offers unique lifestyle options for those like Dennis who are looking for a work-life balance that extends beyond weekends and vacations.
Traverse City transplant Elise Crafts made the move to northern Michigan sight-unseen for a job opportunity, and she quickly realized it was a special place where she could build her life and, eventually, her own business. In 2018, Crafts decided to pursue her passions in real estate and community planning on her own schedule, and she founded the Placecraft community development firm.
“I have the best work-life balance I’ve ever experienced,” she said. “When I first moved here, it was a little jarring realizing that a lot of people don’t work on Fridays, especially in the summer. But today, I’ve fully embraced the idea that we live and work in a beautiful place, and we should carve out time to enjoy it.”
However, it was not only the lifestyle opportunities that inspired these two entrepreneurs to create their businesses here but also the collaborative, entrepreneurial culture that sets this town apart.
“I wouldn’t be where I am today without hundreds of people who have supported my path, and there will be many more to come throughout my career,” Crafts said.
“This community loves supporting individuals and new things,” Dennis said. “It is one of the best places to start a business or freelance job because it is built on relationships, word-of-mouth and support.”
After years of building relationships with other small businesses, Dennis also emphasizes the opportunity to specialize in “what makes you come alive” while collaborating with other passionate entrepreneurs.
“There’s a beauty in trusting one person for their specialty — going to one person for writing, another for design, and someone else for accounting,” she says.
“I sometimes work for a client on my own, but I prefer to team up with other contractors because it’s more fun working as a team,” Crafts says. “Plus, a number of my colleagues, coworkers and clients are now good friends. Work feels less like work when surrounded by good people.”
Now, both entrepreneurs are featured in a new community resource for connecting and collaborating. The Freelance & Independent Talent Directory from Michigan’s Creative Coast provides the first digital index for independent entrepreneurs in the Grand Traverse region. Since launching in December, the directory now features professionals from diverse industries such as communications, media, business services, technology, home and garden and more.
“This town has needed a freelance and creative directory for a long time,” Dennis says.
She hopes that the directory will help her gain greater exposure to clients and collaborators, and she looks forward to community meetups for everyone involved, like the upcoming Fresh Coast Quarterly Club event on March 23.
On her goals for joining the directory, Crafts says, “I’d love to connect with more communication and storytelling freelancers/consultants via the directory to see if we can’t drum up more interest for the incredible community work happening right here in northern Michigan.”
Together, entrepreneurs like Elise Crafts and Chelsea Dennis continue to grow the legacy of entrepreneurship in northern Michigan, and the Freelance & Independent Talent Directory will help them “Make It Here.”
