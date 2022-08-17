Looking through the windows of the Traverse Connect building on Grandview Parkway on an August afternoon, our team can view the bright blue waters of the Grand Traverse Bay on one side and the bustling streets of the downtown business district on the other.
The scene draws a clear parallel between the unique natural and human assets that have earned the Grand Traverse region a place in countless lists and features nationwide. However, not only have these assets garnered national attention, but they have also inspired and fostered a certain ethos among many small business owners and entrepreneurs of the region.
Inspired by and dedicated to the natural beauty and caring community of the region, these mission-driven small business owners are leading the transformation of the business landscape as a force for good. Known as triple-bottom-line businesses, these companies operate for the benefit of the three Ps: People, Planet and Profit — a challenging mission not meant for the faint of heart.
One way businesses can illustrate their dedication to the triple bottom line is through earning third-party accreditations that measure and recognize their impacts. Several small business leaders are setting a new standard for how business is conducted for better in the Traverse City area and utilizing national certifications to prove it.
Local tea and kombucha producer Cultured Kombucha recently added the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certification as a woman-owned business to the long list of recognitions that also includes certified organic, non-GMO and vegan.
“For us, [our accreditations] are an embodiment of transparency and authenticity to our team and to our customers,” said founding owner Courtney Lorenz. “Those allow us to communicate our values through a third-party certification so that they can make informed decisions.”
Nick Beadleston, executive director of community co-working space Commonplace, notes, “Despite the acclaim that accompanies earning sustainability accreditations — like the B Corp certification — these are often lagging indicators of a business’ community commitment and great social and environmental efforts. Basically, these businesses have already been doing amazingly impactful work for years; certifications just help them better communicate that to their consumers and community.”
For Traverse City’s first and only nationally recognized B Corporation (B Corp), Higher Grounds Trading Co., the high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency provide a sturdy framework for improving their business model.
“B Corp certification gives us the opportunity to measure ourselves by certain standards that reflect the kind of business we want to be,” says Higher Grounds Director of Coffee Jennifer Yeatts. “You can’t manage what you don’t measure, and B Corp helps us measure our impact so that we can manage it and improve.”
The rigorous certification process for designations, such as B Corp, requires commitment and buy-in from the whole company. Yeatts has some advice to other small businesses looking to shift the way they do business for the better:
“Break your desired impact into categories, the way B Corp does — looking at metrics by category helps drive decisions and provides insight on where we can realistically make the most positive impact on our community. Also, keep good records!”
The movement of conscientious business practices is happening around the globe, mainly in response to social and environmental crises as well as the shifting consumer values of younger generations.
“More and more consumers, especially millennials, indicate they prioritize values like sustainability and socially responsible business practices when choosing where to spend their money,” Yeatts said.
By capitalizing on these trends, many triple-bottom-line companies score a competitive edge in the eye of the customer while also benefitting the people and planet pieces of their business model.
The growth of a conscientious business environment locally also requires working together, maintaining transparency and challenging each other to do better.
“Kombucha is made from a product called SCOBY, a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast,” said Lorenz. “Businesses must work in symbiosis. When we put in reciprocal effort, it all comes full circle.”
Whether it is collaboration, competition or karma, business leaders like Cultured Kombucha and Higher Grounds Trading Co. are demonstrating that business can be a force for good in the Grand Traverse region and beyond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.