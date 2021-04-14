DEARBORN — In-person travel may be on the rise, but an in-person show on the subject is going virtual.
The free AAA Virtual Travel and Adventure Show is scheduled for April 14 from 5-10 p.m.
AAA — The Auto Club Group said future virtual travel shows will be announced later.
Since the pandemic began, attendance at AAA virtual events has increased 240 percent, according to a release, which cited a AAA Consumer Pulse Survey. The reasons Michigan residents cite for attending a virtual travel show are avoiding crowds (27%), avoiding getting sick (25%) and convenience (20%), the release said.
Participants can register for the event at https://tinyurl.com/AAAVirtualShow.
Among the show highlights are an opportunity to:
- Learn about top destinations
- Work with AAA advisors who can provide advice and guidance
- Access day-of-show special offers
- Hear from industry experts like Emmy award-winning travel celebrity, Samantha Brown, host of PBS’s “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love”
Nearly 58 percent of Michigan residents plan to travel in 2021, according to the release. There biggest demand is for summer trips.
“Travel is on the rebound right now, as bookings with AAA increased in March,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “With vaccines becoming more widely available, people are feeling more confident about traveling again. However, because of the pandemic, some things are not yet open for travelers.
“This travel show will enable people to talk directly to the experts. They can ask questions, learn about emerging trends, and even book their next vacation all from the comfort of their own home.”
Among the hottest destinations in 2021 are the Dominican Republic, Iceland, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica. Top trends for 2022 include ocean cruises to Alaska and the Caribbean as well as European river cruises.
