DEARBORN — More than 1.5 Michiganders are expected to travel for Independence Day this year, placing AAA — The Auto Club projections close to pre-pandemic levels.
AAA projects that 1,538,124 total state residents will travel during the July 4 holiday weekend. The projection marks a 22 percent increase from 2020 and a 6.6 percent decrease from the 1,646,996 Michigan travelers for Independence Day 2019.
Nationally, AAA is projecting more than 47.7 million Americans will make at least one domestic trip over the holiday weekend (July 1-5), just 2.5 percent less than the 2019 holiday weekend and a 40 percent increase over 2020.
“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.”
Most of the Michigan travelers, 1.461 million, are expected to use automobiles as their modes of travel during the holiday weekend. Despite the state’s highest gasoline prices since 2014.
An estimated 43.6 million Americans are expected to drive over the holiday weekend, 5 percent more than the previous record, set in 2019.
“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”
Air travel in the U.S. is projected at 3.5 million people, 90 percent of 2019 levels.
Another 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes — bus, train and cruises — over the long holiday weekend.
Those levels are an 82.5 percent plunge from 2019.
AAA Travel forecasts these top Independence Day weekend destinations, based on advance air and tour bookings for July 1-5:
- Orlando, Florida
- Anaheim, California
- Denver
- Las Vegas
- Seattle
- Chicago
- New York
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Kahului, Maui, Hawaii
Travelers can expect to find higher prices at their holiday weekend destinations. Mid-range hotel rates have increased 32-35 percent from last year, while daily car rental rates have soared 86 percent, according to the release.
