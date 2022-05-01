DEARBORN — As April flips over into May on the calendar, AAA Travel said there’s no better time than now to start making plans for Memorial Day.
AAA Travel booking data is showing reservations for flights, hotels, cruises and rental cars have more than doubled from 2021, according to a release.
“We’ve seen a notable increase in our travel bookings in early spring, which is a strong indication of what to expect for summer,” Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Despite inflation and higher gas prices, people want to travel and we believe they will find ways to do so without breaking their budget.”
Those taking flights for the long holiday weekend will likely find higher fares. The average cost of domestic airfare from May 27-30 is about $160 more than it was during the same time in 2021.
AAA booking data indicates the best time to purchase airfare is “about two weeks before Memorial Day, with travelers paying an average of $445 per ticket.” Travelers booking flights the week of Memorial Day “could end up paying almost twice as much,” according to the release.
Flights reserved 28–60 days ahead of the holiday average about $470 per ticket.
“While you may pay a little more money up front, you will have more flight options to choose from than those who wait until a couple of weeks before the holiday,” Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA, said in the release.
In past years, the Saturday before Memorial Day was the cheapest day to fly for the weekend, but it’s now the most expensive. Sunday — the day before the holiday — is the cheapest day to fly in 2022.
The most popular air travel day for the 2022 Memorial Day weekend is May 27. The day with the lightest expected traffic is the holiday on May 30.
For those traveling domestically for the holiday weekend, big cities and beaches seem to be the most popular. The top 10 domestic destinations include: Orlando, Florida; Seattle; Miami; Las Vegas; Anchorage, Alaska; Honolulu; Boston; Anaheim, California; New York; and San Francisco.
The top 10 international destinations for U.S. travelers include: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Paris; Dublin; London; Amsterdam; Rome; Cancun, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Budapest, Hungary; and Athens, Greece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.