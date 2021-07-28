DEARBORN — As the temperature outside rises, so does the confidence of Michigan travelers.
Consumer Pulse, a quarterly survey from AAA Travel, found 78 percent of Michigan residents “feel more comfortable traveling now than three months ago,” according to a release.
The same survey of 5,000 people in 13 states — including 400 in Michigan — reported 72 percent of Michigan respondents ‘feel comfortable’ traveling during the third quarter of 2021.
The percentage of state residents comfortable traveling was 45 percent in the second quarter and 38 percent in the first quarter.
The 5,000 surveys were completed between June 16-25, 2021.
The top reasons Michigan residents cited relating to their confidence level traveling included:
- Received a COVID-19 vaccination (55%)
- More confident in safety measures implemented (30%)
- More knowledgeable about the spread of the virus (23%)
Of those who are already or plan to be vaccinated, 47% cited travel a motivating factor.
Concerns about contracting COVID-19 were 50% in the third quarter, down from 61 percent in the second quarter and 72% in the first.
Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said the survey echoes some of the call volume the company has received.
“AAA has experienced a surge in demand for travel as more Americans have become vaccinated and feel confident in their ability to vacation safely,” Haas said in the release. “AAA travel advisors have been inundated with calls from people who want help navigating the growing options for travel.”
The Consumer Pulse survey reported 69% of Michigan residents in 2021 have traveled or are planning to take a trip. In 2020, 56% of Michigan residents traveled.
The report found that 61 percent of those having travel plans will do so between July and September. The top five vacation destinations in the third quarter include:
- Lake 30%
- Beach 28%
- National/State Park 27%
- City/Major metro 18%
- Theme Park 17%
While overall confidence has grown, so has travel forms. Increasing from the second quarter to the third quarter were respondents who were staying in hotel/resort (57% to 72%), renting a car (51% to 66%) and taking a commercial flight (32% to 51%).
A little more than a third of all Michigan residents are “finding it challenging to understand the COVID-related requirements for international travel,” according to the release, so more travelers are consulting travel professionals.
“The value of a travel advisor is greater now than ever before,” Haas said in the release. “AAA travel advisors have exclusive tools to quickly navigate requirements for each destination, helping travelers make informed decisions and prepare for their trip.”
The complete Q3 Consumer Pulse survey findings are available at https://tinyurl.com/ConsumerPulseQ3.
In addition to Michigan, there are travel survey results from Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
