DEARBORN — A blast of cold air caused AAA — The Auto Club Group to issue an Arctic Air Advisory for the state of Michigan, according to a release.
Extremely cold temperatures can wreak havoc on automobiles in a number of different ways.
In addition to the advisory, AAA offered several tips to help motorists keep their vehicles road-ready during cold weather. Among the suggestions were to:
- Have the battery charging system tested to ensure it’s fully charged and in good condition.
- Keep the gas tank at least half full to avoid line freeze-up.
- Use windshield washer fluid with a winter solvent that won’t freeze.
- Use an engine coolant one that provides anti-freeze protection. One that is tested to minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit is a good guideline.
- Park in a garage if possible. If garage access is not possible, put a tarp over the hood or park in a wind-protected area.
- Prevent freezing of car doors by placing a plastic trash bag between the door or window glass and the frame.
- Postpone a car wash until temperatures rise above freezing.
While traveling, AAA has several other recommendations to keep motorists and passengers safe. These tips include traveling with a cell phone and car charger.
If stranded, motorists should stay with the vehicle. If the engine can be started, run it only long enough to keep warm and make sure the exhaust pipe is free of snow.
AAA also has a How to Go on Ice and Snow booklet available at https://tinyurl.com/AAAWinterTips.
