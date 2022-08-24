DEARBORN — With the resumption of classes combined with results of a recent survey, AAA — The Auto Club Group issued a reminder to motorists about safety in active school zones.
This combination of inexperienced drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists sharing the road in the early morning and afternoon hours was behind the release reminding motorists to be aware of their surroundings.
“Drivers should have a heightened sense of awareness from the moment they leave the driveway,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Expect more foot traffic in neighborhoods and along city streets. Since children can move quickly and cross the road unexpectedly, it’s important to constantly scan the road for people while driving and be ready to stop at a moment’s notice.
“You can reduce risk of injury by slowing down and avoiding distractions like using your cell phone or eating while driving.”
A recent survey from AAA revealed that 37% of drivers admitted to speeding and 27% revealed hand-held cell phone use while driving in active school zones.
The AAA School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign issued several tips for motorists including:
- Slow down.
- Come to a complete stop at signs in school zones and neighborhoods.
- Eliminate distractions.
- Share the road with bicyclists. Children on bicycles can be “inexperienced, unsteady and unpredictable,” according to the release.
- Talk to your teen with evidence-based guidance and tips at TeenDriving.AAA.com.
In addition to tips for motorists, AAA has safety tips for pedestrians and/or bicyclists. Those include:
- Pay attention at all times. Avoid texting or wearing headphones.
- Pedestrians should use sidewalks where available and if sidewalks are not available, walk against the direction of traffic to better see oncoming vehicles. Bicyclists should ride in the same direction as traffic and stay as far to the right as possible and use bike lanes if available.
- Make yourself more visible by wearing reflective, bright colored clothing. Bicyclists should always wear a helmet.
- Cross the street at intersections. Bicyclists should not pull into the roadway from between parked cars.
Students waiting at a bus stop should arrive at least 5 minutes before scheduled arrival, stay five steps away from the curb, stay alert and remove headphones and wait until the bus comes to a complete stop and the bus driver signals for you to board.
More detailed school zone safety tips are available at https://tinyurl.com/AAASchoolTips.
