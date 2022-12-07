From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — AAA is launching a pilot program offering roadside charging for electric vehicles in 16 metro areas, according to a release.
Grand Rapids is one of the 16 areas in the United States scheduled to receive this expanded service.
“AAA is prepared to service any vehicle type, whether gas or electric,” Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Range anxiety remains the number one barrier between consumers and wider EV adoption.
“AAA will help ease this anxiety by deploying specialized trucks equipped with mobile electric vehicle chargers, providing enough range to get drivers home or to the nearest charging station.”
Other metro areas that are part of the pilot program are Orlando, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; Charlotte, North Carolina; Denver; Avon, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Peabody, Massachusetts; West Springfield, Massachusetts; Bend, Oregon; Portland, Oregon; Indianapolis; San Francisco; Philadelphia; and Redmond, Washington.
The service will be provided to AAA members at no additional charge, according to the release. AAA said it plans to monitor demand and “explore various mobile charging methods ...”
The roadside charging service is the second pilot program AAA has explored. The first was in 2010.
