From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Cruising is making a comeback in 2022.
AAA Travel reported last week that cruise bookings in February were “twice as strong as this time last year,” according to a release.
The Auto Club Group’s travel agency expects the momentum built in late winter to continue through the travel season.
“We are seeing a resurgence in travelers who are eager to vacation again and that includes cruising,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Cruising is more available now than it ever was during the pandemic. Destinations are loosening travel restrictions and cruise lines hope to reach full capacity in the second half of the year.
“As a result, our travel agency is seeing a wide mix of bookings that include everything from short weekend excursions to worldwide voyages.”
AAA also reported an increase in traveler confidence as COVID-19 cases trend lower.
Plus the Centers for Disease Control lowered its cruise travel warning to a level 2 in mid-March, the lowest level since the CDC began tracking coronavirus statistics, according to the release.
The CDC is encouraging travelers to be up-to-date on their COVID vaccinations before leaving on a cruise.
More than 58 million Americans are considering a cruise the next two years, according to the AAA data.
Of those looking to take a cruise, more than half are millennials.
The most popular cruise destinations include Alaska, the Caribbean and Europe, according to the release.
“In one sailing, you can visit new corners of the world,” Haas said in the release. “One of the best things about cruising is that it offers so many options, from the range of experiences, to size of ships and ambiance.”
