DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group will add hotel cleanliness inspections this month as part of its more than 80-year-old Diamond Program.
The organization, which conducts in-person inspections at more than 26,000 North America hotels, will now “test sanitation levels of high-touch surfaces, as part of its evaluation,” according to a release from AAA.
The AAA inspector will conduct on-site testing by swabbing surfaces and then using a portable test machine. These inspections will measure cleanliness levels on eight surfaces in hotel guest rooms and bathrooms.
These eight surface tests may include door handles, light switches, thermostat controls, desk or writing surfaces, TV remotes, faucet and toilet handles, vanity surfaces, hairdryers and refrigerator handles.
The remote tests will look for the presence of adenosine triphosphate. ATP is “a molecule that carries energy within cells,” according to www.biologydictionary.net. While the testing does not provide direct identification of viruses that cause COVID-19, it can confirm if a surface has been properly cleaned.
Hotels meeting “AAA’s standards for cleanliness, condition and this new surface cleanliness testing will now be recognized as Inspected Clean and then assigned a Diamond designation,” according to the release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on travelers’ expectations for cleanliness,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. “Travelers trust AAA for recommendations that focus on their safety and security. The Inspected Clean enhancement to our Diamond Program will help give them extra peace of mind and rebuild their confidence in traveling.”
The cleanliness inspection begins this month and a list of Inspected Clean hotels will be available in the fall at www.AAA.com/Diamonds. Those looking for piece of mind before the fall release are encouraged to look for the AAA Best of Housekeeping badge, according to a release.
The inspection procedures were tested at more than 1,000 hotels. The sanitation tests is only for hotels at this time.
Hotel properties can learn more about the Inspected Clean designation at www.AAA.biz/Approved.
