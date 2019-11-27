TRAVERSE CITY — Audrey Hartzell and Marissa Griffore stepped to the plate and hit it out of the park.
As an encore, the owners of A&M Beauty Professionals did it again.
The Mancelona natives won $10,000 in start-up funds and the $500 People’s Choice award at Antrim County Pitch Night on Nov. 8. The duo went on to the Northern Lakes Economics Alliance’s Grand Event on Nov. 20 and won the $10,000 top prize and the $500 vote of the audience.
Hartzell and Griffore plan to use their $21,000 in total winnings to make their mobile beauty services business truly mobile. They plan to purchase and equip a vehicle, to create something akin to a food truck, but for cosmetic services. A&M Beauty Professionals want to have their mobile studio operational by early summer next year.
Mostly used for weddings, the idea of bringing beauty services to the customer is not new. But adding the vehicle is a twist that Hartzell and Griffore said is new to the region. Griffore said a Sterling Heights mobile beauty service is the only one in Michigan they’ve found.
Griffore and Hartzell said the idea resonated with the panel of judges, as well as with the voting public.
“It’s the first of its kind in northern Michigan, really,” said Hartzell, a licensed cosmetologist since 2013 who serves as the hair stylist for A&M. “They’ve never seen anything like this, so it’s starting a trend. I think it’s really unique.”
“We heard so many comments about, ‘This is a genius thing,’” said Griffore, a makeup artist who has worked for Younique brand cosmetics for five years.
At the Pitch Night events, new entrepreneurs take to the stage for a four-minute presentation. A panel of judges decide which start-up companies finish first ($10,000), second ($3,000) and third ($1,500).
In Antrim County, 10 finalists from a field of 19 applicants made a pitch for funds at the event held at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire. Three winners from Antrim County, along with three from Invest Cheboygan County, advanced to the Grand Event, held at Boyne Mountain Resort 12 days later.
Pitch Night is sponsored by the Northern Lakes Economics Alliance. Prize money comes from businesses and individuals.
Griffore and Hartzell’s presentation featured before-and-after brides: Rapid City twins Ali and Lauren DeVol, who are Kalkaska High School juniors. Ali took the “before” role by wearing a robe and a towel on her head. Lauren took the “after” role by wearing a wedding dress with stylized hair by Hartzell and make-up by Griffore.
Griffore said the four-minute presentation was difficult because “we both have the gift of gab.” But the Pitch Night staff thought they did a great job.
“They were very succinct in their presentation,” said Carly Bortz, NLEA administrative communications assistant and Pitch Night staff. “They talked about who their target audience was and what they are going to use the money for. They have a very well done presentation.”
“In four minutes they did a great job of telling what their business was and the money was going for,” said NLEA president Andy Hayes.
Northland Brewing Co., in Indian River, took second at the Grand Event, while Breezeway Paddlesports, of Ellsworth, took third.
Breezeway Paddlesports was second at the Antrim County event, Sunshine Recycling third.
A&M Beauty Professionals started in the spring of 2018. Hartzell and Griffore began preparing for Pitch Night right after Griffore’s cousin took third place at last year’s Antrim County event.
The two women met when Griffore needed a haircut and dye in 2016 and she exchanged make-up services in lieu of payment. Griffore did Hartzell’s make-up for her 2017 wedding. The idea for working together blossomed.
“We were friends first and business partners second,” said Hartzell, who works at Mancelona School as the site coordinator for Communities in Schools of Northwest Michigan.
Now the duo have the funds to take their mobile services to the next level, which they think will take off as the demand for non-traditional wedding venues continues to grow.
“(Finding) an on-location hair salon is tough,” Griffore said. “To find both hair and make-up services is pretty rare. To have a whole unit that’s mobile with both is the rarest of the rare.”
The duo currently visit clients with a trunk and backpack full of makeup supplies and a carry-on suitcase for hair tools. They also lug around a professional LED light and a director’s chair.
Hartzell said the mobile studio will allow for more space, eliminating the competition for “available outlets, table space and counter space.”
