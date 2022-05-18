TRAVERSE CITY — It began in space and ended in a forest.
In between were daily activities with a focus on the regional start-up ecosystem in the region. About 400 people registered for events throughout the first Northern Michigan Startup Week, a partnership between 20Fathoms, TCNewTech, Newton’s Road and Northern Michigan Angels.
Startup Week — which began as Startup Weekend TC in 2014 — started May 9 with Space Night and culminated Sunday with the Startup Weekend Pitch Competition, where Traverse City’s Jamie Kramer won with her pitch for Beyond Forests.
Organizers said in the future there won’t be as much of a gap as between the first and second occurrences.
“We hope to make it an annual event,” said Keri Amlotte, a spokesperson for Startup Week and a member of the planning committee. “The plan is to do it again next year.”
“We definitely had great attendance and energy throughout the week,” said Northern Michigan Angels Administrative Director Bradley Matson, also a member of the planning committee. “It was a great start. We’re looking to build on it.”
Amlotte said the response made it a worthwhile seven days even though predictions of “a busy week” rang true.
“The week went great,” said Amlotte, also the director of marketing at 20Fathoms. “We started planning it last summer and we didn’t know what to expect.
“We were thrilled by the community turnout for the week’s events. Two of our events sold out and we had multiple events with about 100 people in attendance.
“We were especially excited to see people of all different ages participate.”
Student Pitch Competition
High School: The Greenhouse Effect from the Engineering Academy at the Northwest Education Services’ Career-Tech Center took home the $500 top prize.
The team of Samuel Fikes (TC West), Lily Kolbusz (Kingsley), Jeremiah Forro (Kingsley), Timothy Blausey (Benzie Central) and Makenzie Womack (TC West) won with their autonomous greenhouse. Holliane McHugh is the instructor for the program.
“It’s autonomous because it cares for the plants and takes control of the growing,” Kolbusz said on Monday morning. “Then it autonomously harvests them when they’re ready.”
“It’s designed to go start to finish, except for the one-time planting and filling it with water,” Fikes added.
The other teams competing included Elk Rapids High School AP Computer Science, TC Central Tech Girls and TC West Sci-Ma-Tech.
The Greenhouse Effect team explored growing bok choy, green onions and chives inside the greenhouse, which controls the humidity. At harvest, a claw with razorblades on the end clips the plant.
Included in the project was extensive research. McHugh, citing feedback from the judges, said the research and a working prototype likely separated the Engineering Academy in the competition.
“A lot of it came down to we did a lot of fact-based research on the project,” Fikes said. “We did a lot of research and we were able to present it clearly.”
“They really engineered it and solved problems throughout the process,” McHugh said. “Having it there was also huge.”
While Kolbusz said the plaque for winning the first Startup Week competition will go on a wall crowded with achievements, McHugh said the event was unlike previous competitions.
“I’m super proud,” McHugh said. “It’s the first time (this competition) happened. This was a short presentation and sell-my-product which is not a big technical presentation, which is what they’re used to. This was more of a pitch presentation.
“I thought they did a great job envisioning the entire project, researching and going through the different iterations and showing them a relevant and innovative project.”
Northwestern Michigan College: After the high school teams took the stage, five teams of NMC students competed for the $1,000 top prize, sponsored by the NMC Foundation.
The pitch competition was the capstone to NMC’s Startup Seminar, a special topics class based on a Systems Engineering in Practice class at the college and using NMC’s Makerspace.
“The goal was to have a group of students go through and create products and start-ups,” instructor Keith Kelly said. “The goal is to have a cross-curriculum effort at NMC.”
Kelly said the winning team of Shelby Satkowiak and Manny McMillan personified the goal for their idea, Rod Leviora, “which produces a tool for surveyors to accurately and safely measure in manholes,” according to a release. Satkowiak came up with the idea using her background in surveying while McMillan’s engineering knowledge helped deliver the “minimum viable product” or MVP.
“They were a great team,” Kelly said. “If you wanted a team with a business lead and an engineering lead, that was them.”
Kelly said all of the five teams of two students delivered their concept, ideas to final presentation.
“I’m just thrilled with the way it turned out,” he said. “We had five teams and five great projects. It was great to see the students create great value.”
Startup Weekend
Startup Week culminated with Startup Weekend, which began on Friday and concluded on Sunday. Twelve pitch ideas were whittled down to three team concepts that participants — who came from as far as Iowa and New York — worked on for the remainder of the weekend.
Beyond Forests was the winning pitch and was delivered by the local team of Kramer, Larry Damman and Theresa Mohr. Kramer previously pitched Beyond Forests, which creates a sustainable alternative to cemeteries with trees and designated memorial spaces, at TCNewTech’s Bar Napkin event in December 2021.
Beyond Forests didn’t win the Bar Napkin event, but the victory on Sunday earned the winning team an $11,000 prize package.
University Idea Showcase
Good things seem to happen when Michigan State University’s Brendan Wang makes a pitch in Traverse City, even if he is unable to attend. Exposed to COVID-19, Wang chose to not attend the University Idea Showcase at the City Opera House on Thursday. Paul and Chris Nesbit from ACE Virtual events worked with Wang to deliver the winning pitch in a last-minute pivot.
He won the first-place trophy and $1,500 for CAPNOS, delivering his pitch via a streaming platform. A friend accepted the newly-designed first place trophy on his behalf.
CAPNOS and Wang’s company won the $500 top prize at TCNewTech’s virtual Pitch Night competition on June 2, 2020. Later that month, CAPNOS took home top honors in the inaugural RISE (Relief for Start-up Endurance) Awards from Aurora Consulting, capturing a free patent application.
The mission of CAPNOS is “to help people breathe better with a safe alternative to vaping,” according to its website. It’s a device that involves inhalation, but it contains no nicotine and produces no smoke.
Michigan Tech University’s Bayle Golden won second place and $1,000 for SafeROW, an “innovative wearable device designed to keep children safe when every second counts,” according to a university blog post. Golden earned an additional $500 as the audience favorite.
Central Michigan University’s Daniel Lahey won third place and $500 for BreezeSweep. Other universities competing included Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan and Western Michigan.
“They were great pitches,” TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said. “The (college students) were so inspiring with their ideas and their presentations.”
The university teams received trophies designed by TC Central and Manufacturing Technology Academy graduate Olivia Rockwood.
SPACE NIGHT, Funding Innovation, Startup Expo & Community Celebration
The week begin with Space Night on May 9.
A wine tasting and panel discussion “about the journey from raising startup capital to billion dollar exits” featuring Boomerang Catapult Principal Casey Cowell and Gatsby CEO Zack Urlocker, who was also the operations architect of Zendesk and Duo Security, was held on May 10.
20Fathoms hosted a community celebration on May 11. Community Champion Awards were given to: Courtney Biersbach and Cody Sprattmoran (Loop), Matt Goddard (Hybrid Robotics), Dave Summers (SCORE Traverse City), the team at Brightly, Russell Schindler (SampleServe), Derek Smith (Amazon Web Services), Katie Horvath (Aunalytics) and John Harvey.
