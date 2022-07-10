TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Distillery has not increased prices since 2007.
That was about to come to an end in 2022. But one signature on one piece of paper in the middle of Cherry Festival changed that.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — who needed a backup pen to sign House Bill 4842 at Grand Traverse Distillery Tuesday afternoon after the first one failed to deliver ink to paper — said the legislation benefits not only craft distillers, but also the diversity of agriculture in the state.
Passed by the Michigan Senate on April 28 after being approved by the Michigan House in May 2021, the legislation Whitmer signed reduces “the markup charged on a distilled spirits product from 65% to 32.5% with the usage of 40% Michigan agriculture in the distilling of the base spirit,” according to a release from the Michigan Craft Distillers Association.
Without the bill being signed into law, Grand Traverse Distillery Owner Kent Rabish said a price increase for consumers is no longer necessary.
“This is a great day for craft distilling in Michigan and agriculture in Michigan,” Rabish said before the bill was signed by Whitmer with “a substitute pen” after the first one failed to write.
“We haven’t had a price increase since 2007,” Rabish said. “This year I would have had to; we couldn’t keep absorbing it. With this bill I don’t have to.”
In addition to being a big victory for some craft distillers in the state, Iron Fish Distillery co-owner Richard Anderson said HB 4842 links the industry to state agriculture in “a big win for rural Michigan.”
“I couldn’t be any more excited that Michigan is creating public policy to connect these two industries together — the Michigan agricultural industry to Michigan craft distilling,” Anderson said.
“We are promoting Michigan products to benefit two industries,” Whitmer said from the Open Space at the National Cherry Festival, with West Grand Traverse Bay over her left shoulder.
Prior to passage of the legislation, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, distilled products were sold to the State of Michigan, which acts as the wholesaler. The state applies a 65% markup to each bottle, which will now be cut in half for those using state agricultural products.
At Grand Traverse Distillery, Rabish said the company takes great pride in using “only local grains, from farms just a few miles down the road,” according to its website.
“This bill will — for the first time — will give people an incentive instead of buying their product from a separate company to distill it themselves,” he said of HB 4842.
Anderson said about 2½ pounds of fermentable grain goes into a bottle of vodka. He said an expression used at Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville is “an acre of land equals a barrel of whiskey, which is 400 bottles.”
He said a similar law in New York has had a tremendous impact on agriculture. Anderson said no craft beverage uses a higher grain content than spirits.
“Look at the impact on Michigan agriculture if craft distillers continue or further embrace Michigan grains,” Anderson said.
“This is a chance to partner with agriculture and do a lot of good,” Whitmer said of the legislation she signed. “This is how we enhance and tell Michigan’s story. It’s exciting we were able to make this more affordable for consumers, but also to help two critical industries.”
Both the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Michigan Craft Beverage Council said the legislation will enhance both of those industries.
“Michigan ranks 7th in the nation for craft distilleries and generates more than a billion dollars in economic activity,” MDARD director Gary McDowell said in a release. “By using more locally grown and sourced products, it creates additional opportunities for our farmers, keeps more jobs in Michigan and supports local economies across the state.”
“Of more than 80 craft distillers in the state, many are currently using Michigan grain in a portion of their product,” Michigan Craft Beverage Council Executive Director Jenelle Jagmin said in the same release. “This new bill creates an incentive for craft distillers to use Michigan grown grain, providing additional markets for our farmers. It also provides opportunities for craft distillers using Michigan grain to invest back into their businesses and communities, creating even more good-paying jobs.”
Whitmer then went from the distillery tasting room at 215 E. Front St. to Cherry Republic at 154 E. Front St. before walking across Grandview Parkway in a brief tour of the Cherry Festival.
When the bill passed the Michigan legislature in April, the Michigan Craft Distillers Association said it had worked on the legislation for five years. The signing puts the state in a tremendous position moving forward, Michigan Craft Distillers Association President Jon O’Connor said.
“House Bill 4842 represents an opportunity for Michigan to become one of the leading states in the country in support of the growing craft distilling industry,” O’Connor said in a release. “By incentivizing the use of more Michigan-grown agriculture to create distilled spirits, small distillers can further invest in new and innovative products, while working with agriculture producers to cultivate grains, fruits and other inputs needed to create world-class products.”
Anderson said the cost reduction for using Michigan grains is needed because distillation is “a capital-intensive industry” with spirits requiring a long aging process. He added it will be interesting to see if the new law will create an increased market share similar to what the state saw with craft beer, which jumped from a 4-5% market share to nearly 20% in a period of 15-20 years.
In one of her last comments before departing the Cherry Festival, Whitmer recognized the culmination of the legislation.
“I was here in Traverse City signing in the distillery because there has been an effort of so many in craft distilling to make sure that Michigan law recognizes these are the local businesses using Michigan products in their incredible offerings,” Whitmer said. “I was thrilled to sign this. It’s great for both of segments of our economy — agriculture as well as distillers.
“It also tells a unique Michigan story and shows we’re going to sell products when we do it together.”
