WASHINGTON, D.C. — Munson Medical Center in Traverse City and McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey received ‘A’ grades in the fall 2021 hospital safety ratings from The Leapfrog Group.
The two were among the 35 hospitals in the state to receive the top rating from the nonprofit watchdog organization.
The biannual review measures patient safety in 30 different categories, according to a release. The Leapfrog Group is in its 20th year of rating hospitals in the United States.
Hospitals receive grades of A, B, C, D and F in an effort to allow “consumers to quickly assess the safety of their local hospital, and choose the safest hospital to seek care,” according to The Leapfrog Group.
“Even as we constantly adapt to the challenges of the pandemic, our staff and providers across the health system continue to elevate the quality of care we provide to our communities,” Munson Healthcare president and CEO Ed Ness said in the release. “These grades reflect a strong and enduring commitment to keeping the patient at the center of all we do.”
Munson Medical Center President and CEO Matt Wille applauded the efforts of the hospital’s care team.
“This recognition is a testament to the skill, dedication and compassion our healthcare team brings with them to Munson Medical Center each day,” Wille said in the release. “The resilience and unwavering commitment they’ve shown to their patients and community over the last 20 months has been inspiring.”
Twenty-eight Michigan hospitals received a ‘B’ grade, including Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord.
Seventeen hospitals in the state received a ‘C’ grade from The Leapfrog Group with MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena being the only one in the northern Lower Peninsula. Only two Michigan hospitals received a ‘D’ grade: Hillsdale Hospital and Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
The complete list of The Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grades and more information is available at hospitalsafetygrade.org.
