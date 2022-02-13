TRAVERSE CITY — One way or another, Mark Smith can’t seem to escape working with dough.
But his latest venture certainly tastes a whole lot better.
Marco’s Pizza — a Toledo, Ohio-headquartered franchise with more than 1,000 stores in 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico — will have its first northern Michigan location next month when it opens at 916 U.S. 31 South in Blair Township. Marco’s Pizza will move into a portion of the former home of Family Video, just north of Chum’s Corner.
Franchisee Smith — a certified public accountant by trade who spent 10 years with Rehmann and another 10 in risk management at Northwestern Bank and later Chemical Bank, TCF and Huntington — is happy to be getting into a different kind of dough. Plus it was a chance to work with his four teenage children.
“I decided to try something new and fun,” the 1996 graduate of Traverse City Central High School said.
It changed his career trajectory when he weighed his options between his past and future.
“Make pizza ... risk management,” Smith said, while making his hands into an imaginary scale. “Make pizza wins out, at least in my mind.
“It’s also an opportunity to work with my kids. It’s exciting. When I told them I was ready for a change from banking, and they weren’t interested in banking, then I told them about Marco’s and they were like, ‘Really? Are you serious?’”
Smith is opening the first Marco’s Pizza north of Ottawa County in about 1,500 square feet of space in the building that Family Video operated in before closing all of its stores in early 2021.
The carry-out and delivery restaurant should be open by the middle of March. Chess Construction of Traverse City is doing the build-out.
“We’re hopeful (it will be open) by March 15, but we’re seeing some supply-chain issues,” Smith said.
He first got a taste of Marco’s Pizza in Jenison. He and his family were fans at first bite.
“I didn’t know it was a chain,” Smith said. “I just thought it was a neighborhood pizza place that’s quality and well-run.”
Smith, who signed his franchise agreement in February 2021, discovered it’s not only a national pizza chain, but a growing one. He said 2020 was a record year for Marco’s “and 2021 just demolished it.”
While Marco’s Pizza is new to northern Michigan, Smith also realizes there are other options nearby. Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders is located at 841 U.S. 31, Jet’s Pizza is at 3985 Beitner Road and Rico’s Café and Pizzeria is a Grawn mainstay.
“I love it,” Smith said of Marco’s. “I wouldn’t have done this unless I thought it was high quality. There’s a lot of good pizza in the area and we just want to add to the mix. Good quality at a good price point.”
The new Marco’s Pizza will be carryout and delivery only. Smith said there will be two entrances to the store, one in the front for the public and another on the side for employees, which will also feature two dedicated curbside parking spots for contactless delivery.
Smith — who spent six months working at an East Lansing location before opening his own store — said all the pizza dough is made fresh daily. “That’s the Marco’s brand,” he said.
The Marco’s menu features classic and original specialty pizzas including the White Cheezy, Deluxe, All Meat or Build-Your-Own Pizza, according to a release from the company. Smith said Marco’s also offers a gluten-friendly pizza in addition to Pizza Bowls, a crustless pizza baked in a bowl.
Customers can also find oven-baked subs, along with CheezyBread, Chicken Dippers and Wings, salads and desserts, according to a release. More information is available at www.marcos.com.
Winding up inside a former Family Video store is also not a surprise. Highland Ventures Ltd., the parent company for Family Video, owned most of the buildings housing its roughly 250 locations when CEO Keith Hoogland announced in early 2021 the stores were closing.
Jason Yuhasz, regional director of leasing and property management for Highland Ventures, said the company has written some 220 leases in 2021 on the former Family Video locations, sometimes putting several different businesses into one building.
“We’re filling them,” Yuhasz said. “As a company, we’re writing three to six leases a week. The buildings are filling fast.”
Filling them with a Marco’s Pizza is part of it.
“They are heavily invested in Marco’s,” Smith said of Highland Ventures. “There’s around 150 Marco’s in former Family Video locations and about 35 are Hoogland family franchisees.
“They pivoted well to other businesses.”
Smith should know, too. Both his father, Ron, and grandfather, Dick, have been a part of the northern Michigan real estate industry for decades.
The third generation just took a little different path, including a 20-year detour in finance and accounting.
“I just wanted something different,” Mark Smith said. “I love pizza. I wanted to work with my kids and have a change of pace.”
