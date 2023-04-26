FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The first Michigan location of 7 Brew Coffee dropped into Traverse City last week.
Construction crews lowered the drive-thru coffee building onto its foundation Thursday at 1114 W. South Airport Drive. The business is scheduled to open in June.
A second location is also coming to Traverse City later in 2023, according to Nashville-based Reed Public Relations.
The second location is scheduled for 2537 U.S. 31.
“7 Brew aims to provide quality service and a quality product to every customer who drives through our stand, but more than that, we pride ourselves on our joyful and energetic atmosphere,” Katelyn Scott, stand manager for 7 Brew’s Traverse City location, said in a release. “We want every customer that visits us to leave feeling a little happier than before they came. With the belief that kindness is contagious, we are excited to bring that energy to Traverse City.”
Founded in 2016, the first 7 Brew was located in Rogers, Arkansas. The business was named after the original seven coffees from that first location.
“7 Brew born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” 7Brew.com says. “We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it.”
There are more than 70 locations of 7 Brew in the country, according to the release. The closest 7 Brew to Michigan is in Lafayette, Indiana.
The 7 Brew claims to offer more than “over 20,000 unique drink combinations including coffees, smoothies, shakes and teas.
The 7 Brew stand will add 50 jobs to the Traverse City area.
Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at nlcoffee.7brewcareers.com.
